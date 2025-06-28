“Love is so ideal”: Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais gushes over Browns QB while counting back to wedding day

Deshaun Watson is gearing up to tie the knot with his fiancée, Jilly Anais, this offseason. The couple, who began dating in 2019, got engaged earlier this year.

On Friday, they shared a romantic joint post on Instagram. The SI Swimsuit model penned down a heartfelt message to her future husband in the caption.

"I count you as a privilege.. This love is so ideal, I’m honored to be in it!" she wrote.

Anais and Watson posted pictures from their photoshoot on social media, wearing matching outfits. The model donned an off-shoulder beige color dress, while the Cleveland Browns quarterback wore a tan shirt with a matching bow tie. He paired it with a stone color printed blazer and pants.

Last month, they shared snaps from their pre-wedding photoshoot on Instagram. On May 15, in a joint post, they posted two images posing in a yellow Ferrari.

"The Watsons… coming soon," Anais wrote in the caption.

Anais wore a short white dress with fringes at the bottom. She also carried a white veil and a flower bouquet in one hand. Watson posed in a white suit.

Deshaun Watson's fiancée flexes her abs in an all-white outfit

Jilly Anais kicked off her weekend by posting glamorous photos on her Instagram account. On Saturday, she shared her pictures in a white outfit, with a white heart emoji in the caption.

She glammed up in white bell-bottom pants and a crop top, flaunting her well-toned abs. She styled her look with bracelets and a pendant and carried a white purse.

Earlier this month, Deshaun Watson's fiancée celebrated her bridal shower and posted snaps from the ceremony on her Instagram. She penned down a long caption, expressing gratitude for the loved ones.

"Bridal Brunch of my dreams 💛I wish I could post 1000 pictures from this weekend, including everyone not pictured who came to celebrate me. I thank God for surrounding me with so much pure love," she wrote.

"Thank you to my Mom for hosting/putting together the most PERFECT weekend that has undoubtedly become a core memory in my life! To all my girlfriends & Aunties, y’all showed up and showed out and you’ll never know how much it means to me 🥹 a TIMEEEE was had😂 SEE Y’ALL AT THE WEDDING," she added.

For the bridal shower, Jilly Anais posed in front of a big “Mrs. Watson” decorated with yellow, gold, and white balloons. She wore white pants and a tube top for the ceremony. For accessories, she carried a white purse and wore matching earrings.

