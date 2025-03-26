Being a social media influencer and model, fitness has been one of the most important aspects of the life of Deshaun Watson’s fiancée, Jilly Anais. She has dedicated herself to maintaining a perfectly toned physique and has often been spotted giving fans a glimpse into her workout sessions.

Anais has been a huge fan of Pilates and has included it in her daily lifestyle. On Monday, Anais updated her Instagram story with a clip of herself, in which she is getting the most out of her Pilates session. For her workout, the SI model wore a long-sleeved sports bra and similar shaded shorts.

“Life of a homebody! It’s me smiling through the pain,” Anais captioned her IG story.

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais makes fitness look effortless (Image Credit: Anais/IG)

Before sharing a glimpse into her workout session, Jilly Anais posted another Instagram story, celebrating her parents' 30th wedding anniversary. Anais shared an Instagram post from her mother, Theresa, on her IG story. The SI model also attached a wholesome message for her parents, which read:

“Happy 30th Wedding Anniversary to my beautiful parents! I thank God everyday for my parents, I love y’all so much.”

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais shared a glimpse into her average morning routine

Jilly Anais shared an Instagram reel last week in which she gave fans a look into her average morning routine. In the reel, Anais also talks about taking her passion for Pilates to another level by creating a mini gym inside her house. In fact, she also hired an instructor to teach her, every now and then.

"Good morning. Spend my morning with me. And then I always start my mornings with some work, getting the majority of my work done before I head downstairs and start my workout. I recently bought a reformer for my home since I'm the biggest homebody. And I had my Pilates instructor come and teach me a class. Cali's Pilates is no joke.”

Jilly Anais got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and Cleveland Browns star, Deshaun Watson, on March 16. Following her engagement, Anais gushed over her fiancé, who proposed to her with a beautiful diamond ring reportedly worth $2.5 million.

