Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, poses in $433,765 Ferrari for pre-wedding photoshoot with Browns QB

Deshaun Watson and his fiancée, Jilly Anais, counting the days to their wedding. The couple had a pre-wedding photoshoot ahead of the big day.

On Thursday, Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson shared some beautiful pictures of themselves. In the caption of the post, they teased their wedding, with Anais writing:

"The Watsons … coming soon"

The NFL couple had their pre-wedding photoshoot in a yellow Ferrari 812 GTS, worth around $433,765 (via Car & Driver). They had a romantic photoshoot, sitting in the front seat of the car, wearing matching glamorous outfits.

Deshaun Watson wore a formal white suit with lined patterns on it, while his soon-to-be wife wore a short white dress and also a veil. She also showed her engagement diamond ring in the picture.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais got engaged in March 2025. The NFL quarterback proposed to his model girlfriend by a waterside. They shared a joint post on March 16 to announce the big news. Sharing the snap, Anais wrote:

"Mrs. Watson Loading…"

On the engagement day, Jilly Anais wore a glamorous, shiny silver dress. She accessorized her look with jewelry. She wore rings, bracelets and a pendant. The couple posted several pictures, including one where they shared a kiss.

A few days back, Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson enjoyed a romantic date night. They are preparing for the big day and not missing an opportunity to spend time with each other. Earlier this week, Jilly Anais shared a few pictures of her date night with a caption:

"My typa night"

Jilly glammed up for the date night in a gorgeous warm olive dress and also shared a video of kissing the NFL star.

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée glams up in red dress at SI Swimsuit event

On Thursday, Jilly Anais posted a rare glimpse of her appearance at the SI Swimsuit event. She glammed up for the event in a stylish red dress. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote:

"@SI\_swimsuit year 2!!!!!!!!"

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée glams up in stunning red dress at SI Swimsuit event/@jillyanais

Jilly Anais posed for the media in a high-slit red dress with a drink in her hand and styled her blonde hair in a ponytail.

