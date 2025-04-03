Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais reacts as Browns QB sends cryptic message after owner Jimmy Haslam's comments

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has been going viral for his controversial comments on Deshaun Watson, labeling the quarterback as a failed choice for the franchise. Haslam's statement came during a media interaction at the NFL owners' meetings on Monday in Florida.

Almost a day later, Watson replied to Haslam's controversial statement with a cryptic Instagram post. Watson shared pictures from his intense workout session in his IG post, along with a short caption.

"maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me," Watson wrote.

Deshaun Watson's Instagram post attracted multiple reactions not just from fans and critics but also from his fiancée Jilly Anais. Anais' reaction came in reply to Watson's agent David Mulugheta's comment. The influencer commented a 'locked' emoji in response to the agent's comment, which read:

"They hate you, then they love you, then they hate you again. That’s why you never live for the applause. Lock in 4!"

Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais reacts to Jimmy Haslam's comments (Image Source: Watson/IG)

As for Jimmy Haslam, the Browns took a big swing with Watson when they signed a $250 million contract for five years with him. According to Haslam, the franchise "gave up a lot of draft picks" to acquire Watson, but it turned out to be a non-profitable investment.

"We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun,” Haslam said. "We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. We’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole. … [the trade] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable."

Ex-Browns QB shares honest reaction to Jimmy Haslam's comments on Deshaun Watson

Apart from the critics and fans, former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III also shared his honest take on Jimmy Haslam's comments on Deshaun Watson. Griffin III called Watson's trade one of the "worst" in NFL history:

"The Deshaun Watson trade is the WORST TRADE in NFL history, but we all knew that already. Jimmy and Dee Haslam admitting it is the first step towards recovery for the Cleveland Browns organization and their fans on their journey to find their franchise quarterback."

Amid his preparations for a comeback, Watson has also been preparing for his wedding with Jilly Anais. The quarterback recently gifted a Rolex watch worth $11,146 to his brother for accepting the role of "best man" at his wedding.

