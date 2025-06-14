Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais receives 5-word message from her mother during lavish bridal shower

Deshaun Watson's fiancée, Jilly Anais, hosted a lavish bridal shower ahead of her wedding. Anais is excited for her wedding, and since the couple announced their engagement in March 2025, she often shares pictures of herself with Watson.
Jilly Anais' family members and friends attended the bridal shower, and on Thursday, her mother, Theresa, shared a few snaps on her Instagram account. She shared several pictures with a five-word caption:
"Brunch & Bubbly with Jilly @jillyanais 🍾🍾 🥂 💍 🤍"
In the first photo, Jilly Anais posed with her mother, all smiling for the camera. She was sitting on a chair while her mother was standing by her side. Anais was seen opening a box with "Jillyan Watson" written on it.
The theme for the party was seemingly yellow, and the ladies wore matching colors while the bride wore all white. She wore a white bottom with a tube top and big white ear hoops. Jilly Anais accessorized her look with bracelets and rings.
Deshaun Watson's fiancée shares "Part II" of her bridal shower
On Thursday, Deshaun Watson's fiancée shared a slew of pictures on Instagram, giving an inside look at her bridal shower party. For the second party, her girl gang stunned in black while the soon-to-be Mrs. Watson wore a white dress.
She posted several snaps with a caption that read:
"Wife of the Party | Part II Wouldn’t have it any other way! Celebrated the best chapter of my life with my Mom, MIL, Aunties & my girlfriendssss! Love y’all sooooo deep."
In the first snap of the post, Jilly Anais was seen posing for the camera in front of decorated balloons. She wore a white short dress and a small veil, pairing it with matching sandals.
She posted another funny snap of her friends' cheekily hiding behind cutouts of her Deshaun Watson’s face. The friends were all in yellow night suits while the bride posed again in a white outfit flaunting her big diamond ring. Some other snaps included her friends in black dresses.
