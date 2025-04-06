Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais shares glimpse into romantic yacht ride with Browns QB

Less than a week after sharing his cryptic reply to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s controversial comment, Deshaun Watson enjoyed a romantic getaway with fiancée Jilly Anais. Watson and Anais sneaked out for a cozy yacht ride in the sea, a glimpse of which the SI model shared on her Instagram profile.

Ad

On Saturday, Anais updated her Instagram story with a picture from her yacht ride with the Browns quarterback. In the photograph, the couple can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset from their luxurious sea ride. Moreover, Anais can also be spotted hugging Watson from behind while resting her face on his shoulder.

Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais shares glimpse into romantic yacht ride (Image Source: Anais/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson’s romantic getaway came four days after the quarterback shared a cryptic Instagram post in his reply to Jimmy Haslam’s criticism of him. During his interview with the media on Monday, at the NFL owners’ meetings, Haslam called out Watson as a bad investment for the franchise.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t, and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. We’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole. … (The trade) was an entire organization decision, and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable,” Haslam said.

Ad

Ad

In his reply, Watson shared an Instagram post, featuring pictures from his workout sessions. The quarterback took an indirect dig at Haslam with a caption that read:

"maybe, if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me," he wrote.

Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais gifted brother Jules a special gift ahead of the couple's wedding

The wedding preparations have started for Deshaun Watson and his fiancée Jilly Anais. The SI model recently went viral for her luxurious gift to brother Jules Moore, for accepting the role of her “Man of Honor” at her wedding.

Ad

Last week, Anais reshared an Instagram story from Jules’ account in which he shared a picture of a $11,114-worth Rolex Datejust 41, which he received from Anais. Along with the pictures, Jules expressed his excitement to be the “Man of Honor” in her sister’s wedding and wrote:

“My sis stepped different asking me to be her Man of Honor 4Ever with you & I say that with honor!”

Ad

In her reply, Anais wrote:

"My man of honor. Can't wait to have you stand by my side at my wedding."

Apart from preparing for his wedding with Jilly Anais, Deshaun Watson has been working his way back in the league. However, his comeback with the Browns has appeared to be in the dark following Jimmy Haslam’s criticism and the Browns’ search for the quarterback’s better replacement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.