Browns owner Jimmy Haslam makes surprising comment on blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has publicly admitted the team made a huge mistake in signing quarterback Deshaun Watson through a trade deal in 2022.

Ad

Haslam, who bought the Browns with his wife, Dee, in 2012, has been under increasing fire as Watson's time has been marked by injuries and inconsistency.

The remarks followed as Haslam spoke with reporters on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We swung and missed big on Deshaun," Haslam said. "We believed we had the quarterback, we didn't, and we paid too many draft picks to have him. So we've got to dig ourselves out of the hole."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Watson deal has had dismal consequences for Cleveland, with the quarterback sustaining several injuries, including a second tear of the Achilles. The setback is most likely to keep him out of action at the beginning of the 2025 season.

This follows the Browns giving up considerable draft capital and offering Deshaun Watson an unprecedented fully guaranteed five-year deal.

Browns' quarterback carousel continues to spin amid Deshaun Watson's recovery

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

The quarterback instability has followed the Browns since Kevin Stefanski arrived as the new coach in 2020, with the team having 11 different starting QBs during his time.

Ad

"I believe that's clearly the objective," Stefanski told NFL Media's Steve Wyche when queried about establishing quarterback stability. "I believe you look at the teams that are experiencing sustained success that stems from having that quarterback that's there and healthy. Unfortunately, we haven't been healthy at that position, and that's a tremendous challenge."

With Deshaun Watson out of commission, Cleveland's present quarterback corps includes only Kenny Pickett, a recent acquisition via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the seemingly needed depth, Stefanski indicated faith in the former first-rounder.

Ad

"I feel good (about our quarterback room)," Stefanski said during the AFC coaches breakfast of the NFL's Annual League Meeting. "Clearly, it's March 31st, so there's still a draft to be had. It's not August 1st. I will say this: Kenny Pickett's a guy that I believe in, that we believe in."

As per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the acquisition of Deshaun Watson was mostly led by Jimmy Haslam himself. In an appearance on a Nashville radio show, Robinson said:

Ad

"The quarterback situation with the Browns is an ownership decision. the debacle that they're in presently with Deshaun Watson was ownership driven.

"People around the league know it. when Deshaun Watson became a guy who was on their radar, Haslam essentially took over and said 'I'm going to get this done.' That's why the finances occurred, because of Jimmy Haslam."

The Browns currently have the second pick in next year's draft, putting them in a position to possibly take a quarterback. That is their best draft position since taking Baker Mayfield first overall in 2018—the only quarterback who has played every game in a season under Stefanski.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.