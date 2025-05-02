Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais shows off $2,500,000 engagement ring while sharing first glimpse into wedding prep

Jilly Anais, the fiancée of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, gave fans a subtle peek into her wedding preparations on Friday. The social media star shared an Instagram story featuring her writing in a notebook, with her $2.5 million engagement ring visible.

Ad

Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais IG Story (image credit: instagram/jilyanais)

Anais, a singer, actress and cookbook author with nearly 2.5 million social media followers, has been dating Watson since 2019. The couple first met in Los Angeles after the quarterback reportedly messaged the former Miss Teen Houston on Instagram, according to Cleveland.com.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple announced their engagement on March 16 through a joint Instagram post. It featured photos of the proposal at a beach with a city skyline backdrop. The post highlighted Anais showing off her substantial diamond ring in several shots.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

"Mrs. Watson loading..." Anais captioned.

The NFL quarterback commented with "MORE GLORY," followed by a joined hands emoji.

Designed by jeweler Viktor Ahmed, the ring reportedly took seven months to craft. Nicknamed "The Glory Treasure," it features over 20 carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold, with a centerpiece D-color diamond. It is considered one of the rarest and purest cuts available in the diamond world.

Deshaun Watson and Anais are going strong despite controversies

Ad

Deshaun Watson celebrated Jilly Anais' birthday on Jan. 2 with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. His post included several photos of the couple together.

"Happy Birthday To You Queen! 4ever love you ma! Grateful to celebrate with you! Continue to smile and inspire! 💯," Watson captioned.

Anais reacted to it by thanking the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

"Thank you to the love of my life! I love you with all of my being!" Anais wrote.

Ad

Their commitment is at a time of complexity in Watson's NFL career. The quarterback could miss the entire 2025 season after suffering a second right Achilles tendon rupture in three months in January. Watson has appeared in just 19 games since the Browns traded for him and signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

The couple's relationship has been strong despite the controversy hanging over Watson. They weathered 2021 and 2022 allegations by over two dozen women that Watson sexually harassed and assaulted them during massage therapy sessions. He was then suspended by the NFL for the first 11 games of the 2022 season and fined $5 million for breaching the league's personal conduct policy.

Aside from her relationship with Watson, Anais is busy being a YouTube vlogger with her perfume line and has two successful cookbooks. She is also pursuing her music career, releasing her track "I Must Really Love You" in 2024. The couple was featured before on Netflix's "Selling Sunset," checking out a $6 million Los Angeles house with realtor Amanza Smith in a season eight episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.