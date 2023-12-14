Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais gives Browns QB his flowers for crucial support in her music journey

Jilly Anais is giving her boyfriend, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, credit for her helping her with her career endeavors. The singer was featured on Nick Cannon's VH1 music docu-series "Future Superstars" as she tries to break out in the music industry.

In an interview for the series, she noted that the Browns quarterback encouraged her to release her original EP in 2021. She said that at the time she wasn't sure about the style of music she had made, but with Watson's encouragement and support, she did it.

"I put out my EP because of him, my EP "copy and paste" that I released in 2021. That was a different sound to something that I hadn't even created throwback was such a vibe.

"It was such an r&b, s*xy, growing up woman song that I created that I didn't even know I was capable of because I stepped into this new phase of my life, and I had somebody who supports me say go take that, and go do it. Because why not?"

Jilly Anais also said that Deshaun Watson knew what she was capable of before she even believed it herself. For her part, Anais has done the same, supporting Deshaun Watson's NFL career.

Who is Jilly Anais?

Jilly Anais and Deshuan Watson began dating in 2019 after the two met while he was the quarterback of the Houston Texans.

The couple were attending events in Los Angeles, California at the time. Afterwards, the Cleveland Browns quarterback messaged her on social media, which led to them dating.

Anais is from Houston, Texas and was crowned Miss Teen Houston when she was a teenager.

She moved to Los Angeles, California, and worked as a model before pursuing her singing career and releasing her first song in 2014. Her 2.5 million followers on Instagram allow her to have a career as a social media influencer, too.

Through her career endeavors, she has also been able to support Watson and his career, which includes a move to Cleveland, Ohio, in 2022 after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite the tumultuous accusations made against the quarterback, Jilly Anais has continued to stand by him. The two have been together for four years, and by their posts on social media, their relationship appears to be as strong as ever.