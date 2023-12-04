Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, has created her mark on social media, gaining thousands of followers through her music career. Anais has never stopped speaking out about her boyfriend and her life, becoming increasingly vocal about shutting down naysayers and trolls who try to question their relationship.

However, Anais is currently under fire for an Instagram post involving lies about her time in college.

"So when I was younger my parents had me in every sport you could ever even imagine," Anais said in the GRWM video. "Yes, every sport. I was on the competitive cheer squad and I was also on the competitive dance team. One day we had competition on the exact same day and the exact same time."

"I was such an important part of both teams that my cheer squad moved our competition from 4:00 PM to 4:00 AM. So you can only imagine how my team felt about me. They were like, 'we're moving our competition because of her.' Needless to say, we ended up winning first place because of mwah."

However, fans and her former teammates were quick to call out her alleged lie:

One follower wondered if she was narcissistic, referring to the video shared as "cringe."

Another user on the Dawson team made it explicitly clear that there was no change in the competition due to Jilly Anais. Another user wondered if Anais had forgotten that people who knew her in real life were also among her Instagram followers.

Jilly Anais has been quick to defend Deshaun Watson

Despite the constant trolling and hate online, Anais has constantly supported Watson. Though out for the season now, Anais had initially urged people to respect him, showing off the Cleveland Browns and their play.

In her Instagram stories, Anais wrote:

"That's my quarterback. Respect HIM because he's really like that."

"You see the score! Touchdown after touchdown! We gone talk about shi* that's fashoooo."

As the 2023 NFL season progresses, with Deshaun Watson on the mend, one may expect the same enthusiasm when he returns in 2024.