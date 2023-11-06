“Respect HIM!” - Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, shuts down haters as Browns dominate Cardinals 27-0

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, hasn't held back from speaking her mind on social media.

Always active during gamedays, Anais has made it a point to support the Cleveland Browns quarterback as the 2023 NFL season continues. This includes the Browns' dominating 27-0 Week 9 win over the woeful Arizona Cardinals.

In a series of stories on Instagram, Anais called out everyone blaming Watson as the season began, asking everyone to respect her quarterback. Anais seemed hyped during the game, sharing clips of touchdowns.

Image Credit: Jilly Anais' Instagram (@jillyanais)

In two sets of stories, Anais wrote:

"That's my quarterback. Respect HIM because he's really like that."

In another story, Anais filmed her dad while she raved about Cleveland (5-3) and Deshaun Watson.

"You see the score! Touchdown after touchdown! We gone talk about shi* that's fashoooo."

Adding more snaps, Anais just seemed to enjoy some time on field with Watson and her family. Decked in Chanel and sporting an all-black outfit, Anais wrote in her caption:

"Came to slay.. I mean play 🏈🤭."

Image Credit: Jilly Anais' Instagram (@jillyanais)

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, has upped her gameday style with branded outfits

Weeks before the team's win against the Cardinals (1-8), Anais went viral for her luxurious gameday Gucci fit.

With a $1,802 zipper jacker and $965 shorts, Anais also sported a hat worth $455. However, Anais' most expensive item seemed to be her Gucci purse. The item was worth around $2,250, and was a collaboration with another luxe brand, Balenciaga.

Overall, the singer ended up wearing a fit that cost just over $5000.

How long has Jilly Anais been dating Deshaun Watson?

According to reports, Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson have been dating since 2019. Back then, Watson played for the Houston Texans. However, the exact date of their meeting remains unknown.

Watson at the Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 9

They also met in Los Angeles, forging their relationship through social media.

Not only have been together for years, Anais also continued to stick by Deshaun Watson's side despite the sexual misconduct allegations he faced.