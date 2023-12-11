Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais poses in stunning red Christmas outfit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may be out for the remainder of the season but he's still enjoying the holiday season with his girlfriend, Jilly Anais. The quarterback and his longtime girlfriend spent Thanksgiving with her family, as per Instagram. In one video, Watson could be seen with a sling on his surgically repaired shoulder.

As Christmas approaches, Jilly Anais is now getting into the holiday spirit. The singer and influencer posted a photo of herself in a red corset with red thigh high leggings and a white tutu. She captioned the photo:

"Hey Santa Baby"

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was one of over 116,000 likes that Anais received on the Instagram post.

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais makes debut on "Future Superstars"

Deshaun Watson and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, have been together since 2019. While Anais posts her support for the Cleveland Browns quarterback, especially on gamedays, she also has other content on her social media.

She documents her love of cooking and shares recipes that she make as well as her fitness journey and daily workouts. However, music is Anais' number one aspiration, as she posted in the past. Now, it appears she is getting a big opportunity to make her music dreams a reality.

On Monday afternoon, Anais posted a video of a trailer for the upcoming episode of Nick Cannon's show, "Future Superstars." She shared the news with her followers that she is on the newest episode of the VH1-produced series.

My episode in the #FutureSuperstars docuseries presented by @nickcannon airs tomorrow on 9/8c on @vh1! Can’t wait for y’all to watch my journey!

Each episode a different aspiring musician works with Nick Cannon as he mentors them. He then gets them an opportunity to perform and share their music with others. The ultimate goal is that a bigger opportunity in the music industry will develop from his mentorship.

She told her followers on Instagram that she couldn't wait for them to see how her journey on the show unfolds. In the short video clip, she is seen telling Cannon that she was 'born a superstar' and that her music speaks for itself.

Deshaun Watson has been supportive of Anais' music career and has shared some of her content in the past. Fans will now have to tune in to see what's next in her music career.