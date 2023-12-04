Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais spotted at SoFi with $230,000,000 Browns QB still recovering from injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery just a few weeks ago. Although his season is over, Watson and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, are still showing their unwavering support for the Browns.

Watson was spotted on the sidelines before Cleveland's matchup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Anais, for her part, documented her gameday in an Instagram post.

"City of angels," she wrote.

The post showed a view from one of the suites at SoFi Stadium. Anais also put a short video of a golf cart ride through the stadium to get up to the suites. Despite Watson and Anais' support, the Browns, led by quarterback Joe Flacco, fell to the Rams 36-19.

Deshaun Watson was first seen with arm sling on Thanksgiving

Deshaun Watson suffered a displaced fracture of his glenoid in his right shoulder in Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens. The injury occurred in the first half of the game, yet he was still able to finish playing the entirety of the matchup.

Watson underwent shoulder surgery in Los Angeles, California, on Nov. 21 to fix a displaced fracture in his right shoulder. It was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same doctor who repaired Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury.

Just days later, photos of Deshaun Watson enjoying Thanksgiving with his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, and her family were posted online. In the pictures, Watson had a sling on his right shoulder to support his injury.

In a video posted by Jilly Anais, she sets up a camera on the ceiling, and the entire family begins dancing. The Browns quarterback was dancing with the rest of the family but kept his surgically repaired shoulder steady while still having fun.

Despite having surgery on his throwing shoulder, the prognosis for the quarterback remains positive heading into the 2024 NFL season. He is expected to fully recover and be ready to go by the next preseason.

With a 7-5 record, the Cleveland Browns are still in contention for a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff race. The team will now depend on Flacco to help them go the distance.