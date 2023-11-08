Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais shows love for her 'hype man' after Browns shutout win

Deshaun Watson was a very happy man on Sunday. His Cleveland Browns were absolutely dominant against the hapless Arizona Cardinals, especially on defense, destroying rookie Clayton Tune to the tune of seven sacks and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, the former Houston Texan threw for two touchdowns - one each to wideout Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku. After the 27-0 win, Watson celebrated with his girlfriend, musician Jilly Anais, who called him her biggest "hype man" in an Instagram video:

Deshaun Watson speaks up on return to the field

The Clevelans Browns' win was especially sweet, as it marked Deshaun Watson's return from a shoulder injury.

Without him, the team had to lean on rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the Baltimore Ravens, who embarrassed him with three interceptions and sacks apiece in a 28-3 rout before the Dawg Pound.

Consequently, they ditched him for main reliever PJ Walker, who gave them a respectable 2-1 stretch before their main man's triumphant return.

According to Watson, the triumphant return had been long in the making, as he said:

“This is what I’ve been preparing and training very hard to get back to. Just to get out there and play free and be able to be very close to myself and just go out there and compete and have fun with my teammates, and that’s what today brought.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski was all praise:

“Unbelievable. I thought he had some really good moments. He ran the ball when he needed to (and) made plays, so I was really pleased with him.”

Deshaun Watson's "pissed off" Browns seeking payback against Ravens

The next assignment for Deshaun Watson's Browns is no easy one: a rematch with the Ravens, this time in Baltimore. Linebacker Roquan Smith has a warning for the Dawg Pound:

“Make no mistake about it; it’s our home. We gotta defend it by any means necessary. We got invaders coming to town, so what are you going to do?

“Those guys are going to come in here pissed off and rightly so after the last game. It’s a new game, a new week, but we are excited for the challenge and can’t wait to look at them in the face, chin up, chest out.”

The good news is that their starting quarterback should be able to play now, with Stefanski saying on Monday:

“Yep, he's good."

The game will air on Fox, beginning at 1 p.m.ET.