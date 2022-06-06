"He's a nice guy" - Deshaun Watson's lawyer tried justifying client's $5K payment to masseuse

Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has tried to justify his client's $5K payment to a masseuse. Watson's off-field issues are still going through the courts as 23 women have filed civil suits against the Browns quarterback.

But this latest development is something new. Hardin spoke to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today regarding the $5K payment to a Houston spa owner and detailed the reason why.

“She asked him to help out her business and he did, and that’s what the $5,000 was. It didn’t have anything to do with all the ulterior suggestions.”

The spa owner testified that the Browns quarterback gave her $5K because he is a nice guy, as the narrative around Watson could potentially change in some people's minds.

Watson was known to be very involved in the Houston community, and attorney Leah Graham said that the quarterback was inspired to help black businesses.

“He was very inspired to help Black businesses. That is one example of the numerous contributions he made to various Black businesses around Houston.”

Will Deshaun Watson be suspended by the NFL?

It is likely that Deshaun Watson will be suspended by the NFL and for many, it is a question of when, not if. For some, a full-year suspension is in order, while others think a four-game ban would suffice.

Either way, the Cleveland Browns need to prepare for life without the No.4 for at least some part of the 2022 season. Baker Mayfield is still on the roster but will never play another down for their organization. Joshua Dobbs and Jacoby Brissett are the quarterbacks on the roster.

With the Browns looking to make a deep Super Bowl run, and having incredible talent on their roster, not having the 26-year-old under center for four games would be detrimental to their chances.

The latest news regarding the quarterback's situation adds another layer on top of what is already a rather interesting case to say the least.

There have been some suggestions that the league will not suspend the 26-year-old until everything has gone through the courts. This is something that several reports suggest could take a year or longer. What will the NFL do if Week 1 comes around an no decision has been made?

It certainly makes for interesting times with both Watson and the NFL in the headlines.

