Dak Prescott is in the final season of the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2021. Therefore, there are only two ways the Dallas Cowboys can retain his services: designate him with the franchise tag for 2025 or sign him to another long-term deal.

However, as NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport reported, the Cowboys are not negotiating for a new contract with him this offseason.

This development had Quincy Avery, Deshaun Watson’s private quarterback coach, commenting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Cowboys are wild. They are gonna get spanked at the table next year for like 65 mil a year, and it's because they are stupid.”

Expand Tweet

While the Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another early playoff exit, Dak Prescott’s impressive 2023 season should be the benchmark to earn a contract extension.

He received his third Pro Bowl nod after compiling 410 completions for 4,536 yards and a career-high 36 touchdown passes. Those numbers had him finishing second in the Most Valuable Player voting behind Lamar Jackson.

It’s an impressive turnaround from his 2022 season when he missed five games due to a broken thumb. As the starter that year, he led the Cowboys to an 8-4 record, tallying 2,860 passing yards and 15 scores.

In the final year of his current contract, Prescott will earn a $29 million base salary and will count for $55.4 million against the salary cap.

Exploring a projected Dak Prescott contract extension

The surging quarterback market bodes well for Dak Prescott’s camp. Regarding the annual average value, Joe Burrow has the highest pay at $55 million.

Based on this amount, Spotrac projects Prescott’s contract extension at three years, $180 million or $60 million annually. That enormous sum of money includes $169 million in guaranteed money.

Expand Tweet

Extending Prescott’s deal allows the Cowboys to push some of his cap hit into succeeding seasons. That approach could expand Dallas’ cap surplus, currently at $5.1 million per Over the Cap.

Having an extension in place will reduce his cap count for 2024 from $55.4 million to $41.6 million, and they can reduce his base salary from $29 million to $1.2 million.

In a related article published on February 22, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti broke down a hypothetical Prescott extension. From 2025 to 2027, he would have base salaries of $37.7 million, $40 million, and $45 million.

Meanwhile, they can pro-rate his $75 million signing bonus to $40.4 million, $26 million, and $15 million. These numbers translate to cap hits of $83.2 million in 2025, $71 million in 2026, and $65 million in 2027.

Unfortunately, it’s all wishful thinking because the Cowboys won’t negotiate with Dak Prescott.