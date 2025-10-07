Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly shows off $50,605 Hermes handbag while enjoying romantic date night with Browns QB [PICS]

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may still be recovering from a torn Achilles injury, but he’s making the most of his time off the field. While Watson remains on the physically unable to perform list and hasn’t yet returned to practice, he’s spending quality time with his wife, Jilly Anais.Anais shared a few pictures from their date night on Instagram on Monday, in which she is wearing a brown top, beige shorts and lace-detailed white heels. She paired it with a luxury accessory, a Hermes handbag worth $50,605, according to luxurycloset.com.“Date night is my favorite night 🤎,” she captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two have been together since 2019, after first connecting on Instagram when Watson was still with the Houston Texans. Their relationship started with a yoga session and a five-hour dinner, and it grew stronger over the years.They married in July, in a private ceremony, on the day that was their sixth year anniversary of their first meeting. They celebrated the occasion with close friends and family before going on a surprise honeymoon to the South of France, planned by Watson himself.&quot;Mr. &amp; Mrs. Watson 💛🤞🏽 Six years ago on July 3, 2019 our story began. On July 3, 2025 we turned the page to forever!&quot; their joint Instagram post read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso Read: &quot;I finally made it to this moment&quot; - Deshaun Watson gets emotional as Browns QB prepares to marry fiancée Jilly Anais after 6 years of togethernessDeshaun Watson loves his wife’s cookingDeshaun Watson is also using this time of rest and recovery to enjoy some good food at home made by Jilly Anais. She has been sharing videos of her cooking skills on Instagram, and in September, she shared a recipe of one of her favorite dishes: stuffed chicken and caesar salad.&quot;My Infamous Stuffed Chicken 😋 #ChefJilly #StuffedChicken,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWatson left an excited comment underneath the post:“🔥🔥🔥 need it again Wifey!” he wrote.Deshaun Watson rates wife Jilly Anais' cooking skills/@jillyanaisAccording to her IG activity, Anais posted a variety of dishes throughout the month, including chicken kebabs, a lemon, honey and garlic chicken cucumber sandwich, and a roasted corn steak spicy ranch salad.