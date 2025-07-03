"I finally made it to this moment" - Deshaun Watson gets emotional as Browns QB prepares to marry fiancée Jilly Anais after 6 years of togetherness

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais are set to get married this week after six years together. The Cleveland Browns quarterback took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on his relationship and how excited he was to marry Anais.
In the carousel of photos on Instagram, Watson shared glimpses of what appeared to be a pre-wedding boat celebration. In the heartfelt caption, he revealed that he and Anais were getting married "in a day."
"I finally made it to this moment.. Now, I’m here to say, I’m finna get married in a day. And, I look to the sky and I say, “Thank you, Lord” 🙏🏾 More GLORY!"-Watson captioned the post
Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson met in 2019 while attending different events at the same location in Los Angeles, California. They connected on social media shortly after and have been together ever since. The couple announced their engagement in March 2025 in a joint Instagram post sharing a sneak peek of their beach proposal.
Deshaun Watson's fiancee Jilly Anais celebrated wedding day
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais have hinted that their wedding day would be taking place this summer. The couple hadn't announced an official wedding day until the Cleveland Browns' quarterback shared that it was just one day away.
On Thursday morning, his soon-to-be wife, Jilly Anais confirmed in an Instagram post that it was their wedding day. Anais shared additional photos of them on the boat and, in a short caption, expressed her excitement for the big day ahead. In the photos, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hopeful can be seen wearing a long, white halter dress.
"Today’s the day! 💍"-Anais said in a post on Instagram
In early June 2025, Jilly Anais was showered with love and celebration from family and friends during her bridal shower. The event was then followed by her bachelorette party, which had a "Wife of the Party" theme. The quarterback also celebrated his bachelor party in Miami las month.
Over the past few months, the couple has chronicled their journey to the altar, marking each milestone celebration along the way.
