"I finally made it to this moment" - Deshaun Watson gets emotional as Browns QB prepares to marry fiancée Jilly Anais after 6 years of togetherness

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais are set to get married this week after six years together. The Cleveland Browns quarterback took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on his relationship and how excited he was to marry Anais.

Ad

In the carousel of photos on Instagram, Watson shared glimpses of what appeared to be a pre-wedding boat celebration. In the heartfelt caption, he revealed that he and Anais were getting married "in a day."

"I finally made it to this moment.. Now, I’m here to say, I’m finna get married in a day. And, I look to the sky and I say, “Thank you, Lord” 🙏🏾 More GLORY!"-Watson captioned the post

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson met in 2019 while attending different events at the same location in Los Angeles, California. They connected on social media shortly after and have been together ever since. The couple announced their engagement in March 2025 in a joint Instagram post sharing a sneak peek of their beach proposal.

Deshaun Watson's fiancee Jilly Anais celebrated wedding day

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais have hinted that their wedding day would be taking place this summer. The couple hadn't announced an official wedding day until the Cleveland Browns' quarterback shared that it was just one day away.

Ad

On Thursday morning, his soon-to-be wife, Jilly Anais confirmed in an Instagram post that it was their wedding day. Anais shared additional photos of them on the boat and, in a short caption, expressed her excitement for the big day ahead. In the photos, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hopeful can be seen wearing a long, white halter dress.

"Today’s the day! 💍"-Anais said in a post on Instagram

Ad

Ad

In early June 2025, Jilly Anais was showered with love and celebration from family and friends during her bridal shower. The event was then followed by her bachelorette party, which had a "Wife of the Party" theme. The quarterback also celebrated his bachelor party in Miami las month.

Over the past few months, the couple has chronicled their journey to the altar, marking each milestone celebration along the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.