  Deshaun Watson sends 2-word message as fiancée Jilly Anais reveals their wedding date with romantic teaser

Deshaun Watson sends 2-word message as fiancée Jilly Anais reveals their wedding date with romantic teaser

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Jul 01, 2025 18:58 GMT
Deshaun Watson sends 2-word message as fianc&eacute;e Jilly Anais reveals their wedding date with romantic teaserDeshaun Watson sends 2-word message as fianc&eacute;e Jilly Anais reveals their wedding date with romantic teaser
Deshaun Watson sends 2-word message as fiancée Jilly Anais reveals their wedding date with romantic teaser

Deshaun Watson and fiancée Jilly Anais are set to tie the knot on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Miami—marking their sixth anniversary as a couple.

On June 20, in a romantic teaser posted on Instagram, Anais revealed the date of their wedding by creatively posting it on Deshaun's wrist cuffs. Once the camera zoomed in, 7.03.2025 was visible.

"We’re getting marrieddddddd!," the caption read.
Seeing this, Deshaun Watson commented:

"Letsssss GOOOOOO!!"
In an exclusive with SI Swimsuit, Anais called this the “dreamiest stage” of her life, saying,

“I’m just in this bridal glow… I get chills every time I think about it.”

The couple is skipping a traditional wedding party, instead choosing a deeply personal ceremony with just their brothers as Man of Honor and Best Man.

For their honeymoon, the couple will go on a two-week romantic escape to the south of France, planned entirely by the Browns quarterback.

In the last two months, Anais has been sharing glimpses of her journey, from a pre-wedding shoot featuring a yellow Ferrari to a bridal shower.

Moreover, she had a runway moment at Swim Week where she flashed her engagement ring.

Together since 2019, Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson announced their engagement on March 16.

The news was made public via a joint Instagram post that featured beachside photos and a sparkling diamond ring.

Deshaun's marriage comes while he is still recovering from a re-aggravated Achilles injury, which required a second surgery. The Browns have said he’ll miss significant time in 2025, with no clear return NFL timeline.

Deshaun Watson hailed Jilly Anais as she strutted down the SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025

Jilly Anais owned the runway at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2025, held during Swim Week at the W South Beach in Miami. This marked her second year walking for Sports Illustrated.

As Jilly shared glimpses of her walk on Instagram, Deshaun Watson was one of the first ones to compliment her. He wrote:

"My Fiancé da BADDEST! I know yall see it!"
It was Jilly's second look, featuring a leopard-print two-piece by Lybethras, worn without jewelry.

She walked alongside a powerhouse lineup of models and influencers, including Olivia Dunne, Camille Kostek and Jasmine Sanders.

