Deshaun Watson shows off $433,000 Ferrari 812 after celebrating his 30th birthday

Deshaun Watson celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday and marked his milestone birthday with an Instagram post. The quarterback, who is continuing to rehabilitate an Achilles injury, shared a carousel of photos documenting the last year.In his caption, he shared his outlook heading into the next decade and how grateful he is for everything he has. &quot;30! A new decade ♠️ Lord, Thank you for allowing me to see another year of Life! Being able to go into a new chapter with an Elevated Mind is one of the best blessings you’ve given me! “Be Still” Psalms‬ ‭46‬:‭10‬ ‭ 4OVE x MoreGLORY&quot;-Watson captioned his Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPhotos of Deshaun Watson with a Ferrari were amongst those that he shared in the post. Watson showed off this Ferrari 812GTS in his photos. (Photos via Deshaun Watson's Instagram)The Cleveland Browns quarterback posed alongside the yellow Ferrari 812GTs in one photo with the driver's side door open. In another photo he can be seen walking away from the parked car with his luggage in hand. According to the Ferrari website, a 2024 Ferrari 812GTS like the one seen in Watson's photos, costs $433,000. Deshaun Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, shared heartfelt birthday tributeQuarterback Deshaun Watson received a heartfelt birthday message from his wife, Jilly Anais, on his big day. Anais, a model and influencer, shared her love for the quarterback and how much she has seen him grown in their six years together. She shared several photos in the post, including their recent wedding day in July. As well as other moments and trips throughout their relationship. &quot;Happy Birthday to my greatest gift, my Husband! From 23 to 30, I’ve had the privilege of walking through every season with you. Every day, I’m in awe of the way you rise, love, and endure; it leaves me forever grateful to be yours. Life makes sense because I get to live it with you. What a gift it is to share this journey with you. I thank God for you LoveBug! I got your back more than your spine.. beleeDat! Cheers to a new decade! 30 looks good on you baby 😋💛🤞🏽&quot;-Jilly Anais wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJilly Anais and Deshaun Watson met in July 2019 in Los Angeles. Each were attending events at the same location but soon connected on social media afterwards. The couple announced their engagement in March and then tied the knot on July 3, 2025, exactly six years after they began dating.