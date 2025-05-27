Deshaun Watson showed support for his fiancee Jilly Anais after a recent announcement. Anais recently walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway for the second year in a row.
On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated announced on its official Instagram account that Jilly Anais was one of six finalists selected as part of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search contest.
Anais will now get the opportunity to walk the runway at Miami Swim Week this weekend. Deshaun Watson reshared the post on his own Instagram Story and added how proud he was of her:
"Proud of you Queen!"
If Jilly Anais does get selected in the Sports Illustrated Swim Search, she will be a rookie for the 2026 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Deshaun Watson's fiancee Jilly Anais shared glimpse of engagement photo shoot
Quarterback Deshaun Watson proposed to longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais in a beach proposal earlier this year. The couple announced their exciting news in an Instagram post in March and have hinted that their big day will be some time this year. Just a few weeks ago, Anais shared a post where she said their wedding day was 'coming soon.'
The couple recently documented their engagement with a photo shoot. Anais shared the photos from the shoot in a post on Instagram, which showed a classic design style for the couple.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback wore an olive green suit with a blue and white striped collared shirt. Anais wore a peach dress with a corset top and and scarfed wrapped around her hair.
Anais' Instagram caption alluded to their lifetime of love ahead:
"Ecclesiastes 4:12, 'A cord of three strands is not easily broken.' You, me, and our Lord—forever entwined."
Jilly Anais' 18 carat white gold engagement ring was on full display in the engagement photo shoot. The couple has been together since 2019 after they first met in Los Angeles, California. Through the years, the couple has shown support for each other and their individual career endeavors.
