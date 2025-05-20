Two days after SI swimsuit launch, Deshaun Watson's fiancée Jilly Anais turns heads at exclusive social club

Quarterback Deshaun Watson's fiancee Jilly Anais followed up her recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance on Saturday with another head turning look. On Monday, Anais shared photos on Instagram of her recent appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club event.

Anais took photos in front of the faux Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover prop as well as the official Social Club sign. It was the first time that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Social Club took place. The social club is a members only pop-up event that took place at Moonlight Studios NYC.

"Xoxo 💕"-Anais wrote

Jilly Anais wore a light brown spaghetti-strapped maxi dress that she paired with a lighter brown small handbag. She then finished the look off with taupe high heels.

Deshaun Watson called fiancee Jilly Anais "baddest" after SI Swimsuit appearance

Jilly Anais appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition for the second time this year. Anais, who is due to get married to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in the near future, also made an appearance at the launch party for the annual publication.

She shared photos of her look for the launch party that took place at the Hard Rock in New York City last week. Anais chose a dark red dress with a slit up the left leg. She paired the look with matching red heels.

Anais received support from fiance Deshaun Watson who commented on the Instagram carousel, gushing over his fiancee's beauty.

"Baddest Walking!"- Watson commented on the post

Watson commented on fiancee Jilly Anais' Instagram post. (Comment via Jilly Anais' Instagram)

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson have been together since 2019 when they first connected while attending separate parties at the same location in Los Angeles, California. The couple reconnected through social media and have been together ever since.

On March 16, the couple announced that they had gotten engaged and shared photos of their beach proposal. The couple hasn't officially announced their wedding date but have hinted that it will take place in 2025.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback's status for the 2025 NFL season remains unknown as he rehabilitates his reinjured Achilles.

