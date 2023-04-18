“That’s their own opinions” – Deshaun Watson sounds off on critics after Browns star’s poor 2022 campaign

Given the circumstances, Deshaun Watson's transfer to the Cleveland Browns drew considerable criticism. Add to that his massive, fully guaranteed deal ($230 million).

It all came up to a perfect storm, and once his ban for his off-field events was lifted, Watson could finally focus on football. But his first plunge into life as a Brown did not go as planned. Watson appeared to be a shell of the former Pro Bowler we once knew.

Such was his decline (having not played for nearly two seasons), there have been some who question his ability to recapture his superb form. But the quarterback has a message for the doubters who think he is "past" it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watson said via 92.3 The Fan:

"I don't say anything. That's their own opinions,. I know who I am. This organization knows who I am. At the end of the day, I have the opportunity to prove (myself)."

92.3 The Fan @923TheFan #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on those that doubt he can recapture production of previous seasons: "I don't say anything. That's their own opinions,. I know who I am. This organization knows who I am. At then end of the day, I have the opportunity to prove (myself)." #Browns QB Deshaun Watson on those that doubt he can recapture production of previous seasons: "I don't say anything. That's their own opinions,. I know who I am. This organization knows who I am. At then end of the day, I have the opportunity to prove (myself)."

Given the amount of time that Deshaun Watson missed, having a serious amount of rust was practically a given. A 3-3 record while starting suggests that Watson was getting his feet underneath him in the NFL prior to the season-ending.

Deshaun Watson hoping for a better 2023 season with the Browns

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

The Browns were hoping that Deshaun Watson would hit the ground running, and he did, well, sort of. His 1,102 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions are a decent starting point for a player who has missed as much time as he had.

Watson's six games to the end of the season followed a unique pattern as he went on to win, lose, win, lose, lose. He oversaw victories over the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and the Washington Commanders while losing to the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Watson's form has been up and down as expected, now, after having a proper, full preseason with his teammates, expectations are high for Cleveland to amount to something in 2023 with him at the wheel.

Whether or not he can recapture his Pro Bowl form of 2018, 2019 and 2020 remains to be seen, but the Browns will be hoping that they can possibly fight for the division title.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes