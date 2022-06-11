Watch: Deshaun Watson throws another awful interception in Browns practice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has thrown what can only be described as an awful interception during practice. The 26-year-old let fly during a team drill and missed badly as safety John Johnson intercepted the ball and returned it for a touchdown.

These kinds of mistakes are bound to happen during practice, and the Browns coaching staff will want Watson to get these mistakes out of his system now, rather than during games.

Watson tried to complete a pass on a crossing route, but the ball sailed high and Johnson picked it off with ease and got a pick-6 to his name. Watch below.

Teams will play various game-like situations during their mini-camps as they look to iron out the finer details of their offensive and defensive gameplan. Today, the Browns defense got one over on the offense and were not shy about letting them know it either.

Can Deshaun Watson bring a Super Bowl to Cleveland?

That is what he was brought into the organization to do. A franchise would not give a player a five-year, $230 million contract, all of which is guaranteed, if they didn't expect silverware to follow.

The big cloud hanging over the Browns at this stage is Watson's off-field issues. Many civil suits have been filed against him for alleged sexual misconduct during massages.

Many think the 26-year-old will be suspended by the NFL, but the length is what is causing the most angst. Some want the former Texans star to miss the entire year, while others say a four-game ban is more appropriate.

Mina Kimes @minakimes The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on. But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened. https://t.co/7p5f9ofv71

If Watson is suspended, then it will throw the Browns' hopes for a Super Bowl into chaos. With Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs the other quarterbacks, can they lead the team to a Super Bowl? The general consensus is no.

Depending on how long a potential suspension is for the 26-year-old will directly tie into the Browns' hopes for a serious Super Bowl run. With an offense that is loaded with a great running game backed by Nick Chubb and thanks to the addition of Amari Cooper, the receiving corps have gotten a serious upgrade as well.

After investing so much money in the 26-year-old, the Browns' fortunes are directly related to how the quarterback plays. If he doesn't play for a prolonged period of time, well, Cleveland may have to wait a little longer to break its Super Bowl drought.

