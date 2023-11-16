Deshaun Watson trade details: Browns' disastrous move for $230,000,000 NFL QB explored

As it always seems to be the case with the Cleveland Browns, their joy after a stunning win over the Baltimore Ravens was shortlived as the team was hit with devastating news about Deshaun Watson. The franchise announced that the team's starting quarterback will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder fracture that requires immediate surgery.

Watson suffered the season-ending shoulder fracture after taking a hit in the second quarter of the Browns' win over the Ravens. He finished the game but has been put on ice for the rest of the season.

In a statement, the Browns explained:

"An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage."

In Watson's first complete season with the Browns since his blockbuster trade from the Houston Texans, he finishes with 1,115 passing yards, seven touchdown passes with four interceptions.

In his first two seasons with the Browns, the quarterback has played only 12 games. He has thrown for 2,217 passing yards, 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and an underwhelming 59.8% pass completion rate.

Deshaun Watson trade details: What did the Browns give up to land former Texans QB

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

After a sensational 2020 season with the Texans, Deshaun Watson, disgruntled with the front office's failure to appease his wishes, demanded a trade away from the franchise. But less than two months later, the quarterback was slapped with a sexual misconduct lawsuit. Over the next 12 months, over two dozen women accused Watson of being inappropriate with them. The quarterback pleaded his innocence throughout the ordeal.

The trade request and the allegations prompted the Texans to bench Watson for the 2021 season. In March 2022, he escaped criminal prosecution for his alleged crimes. Soon, a slew of teams lined up to land the quarterback. The no-trade clause in his contract with the Texans gave him the power to choose the team he wished to be traded to.

The Browns, whom Watson ruled out as a potential landing spot, managed to acquire the quarterback and a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for three first-round picks, one third-round pick, and two fourth-round picks.

Watson was handed an 11-game suspension by the NFL following the sexual misconduct allegations, but that did not affect his earnings.

Deshaun Watson contract details: How much are the Browns paying their starting QB?

Deshaun Watson during a press conference

Deshaun Watson's U-turn on Cleveland as a potential trade destination was surprising. However, the details of his contract extension following the trade made sense of his decision.

After landing Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Texans, the Browns handed their new starting quarterback a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension. This remains the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Cleveland Browns QB depth chart: Team announces new starter under center

Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Through Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, P.J. Walker was the Browns' backup quarterback. He featured in five games this season, starting two. The four-year veteran was expected to take over as the Browns' starting quarterback following Watson's season-ending injury. However, the franchise has thrown a curveball and announced that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the Browns' starting quarterback on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns also announced that they will ass a third quarterback to the roster. Here's what the Browns' quarterback depth chart looks like:

Depth Chart Quarterback Starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson Backup P.J. Walker Third-string **Yet to be named** IR Deshaun Watson

Watson's absence could be a huge blow for the Browns, who remain in the hunt for an AFC North title.