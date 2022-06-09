"I feel bad for any Cleveland Browns fans" - NFL fans react as video resurfaces of Deshaun Watson hanging out with Mia Khalifa

Deshaun Watson is now a Cleveland Brown, but his off-field issues and personality remain a headline grabber in the NFL world. The new starting quarterback for the Browns still has pending civil cases for alleged sexual misconduct and assault in Texas.
The NFL is still sorting out its independent investigation of Watson and whether he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.
Any news involving Watson ahead of the NFL regular season will draw its fair share of attention. Now, former adult film star Mia Khalifa wishing Deshaun Watson a happy birthday on Instagram is creating a lot of buzz.
NFL fans had their share of opinions on the matter, sharing their thoughts on NFL Memes’ post. The account shared a video of Mia Khalifa with Deshaun Watson.
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns work to improve their offense
The Cleveland Browns boast a formidable running game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But the departures of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry leave the passing game questionable at best as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is on board. But behind him is deep threat Donovan Peoples-Jones and no one else that stands out yet.
Deshaun Watson is a dual-threat quarterback, so his legs and his arms will be their biggest weapon. With a strong running game, the Browns do not really have to rely on Watson’s arm to win games, but can rather use him to run offense and occasionally flash the big play.
As long as his pending lawsuits and the NFL’s investigation do not keep him off the field, the Browns hope Watson can excel on the field.
Watson last played an NFL game in 2020 for the Houston Texans. He has an overall record of 28-25 with 14,539 total passing yards, 104 touchdown passes, and 36 interceptions.