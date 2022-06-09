"I feel bad for any Cleveland Browns fans" - NFL fans react as video resurfaces of Deshaun Watson hanging out with Mia Khalifa

Deshaun Watson is now a Cleveland Brown, but his off-field issues and personality remain a headline grabber in the NFL world. The new starting quarterback for the Browns still has pending civil cases for alleged sexual misconduct and assault in Texas.

The NFL is still sorting out its independent investigation of Watson and whether he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Any news involving Watson ahead of the NFL regular season will draw its fair share of attention. Now, former adult film star Mia Khalifa wishing Deshaun Watson a happy birthday on Instagram is creating a lot of buzz.

NFL fans had their share of opinions on the matter, sharing their thoughts on NFL Memes’ post. The account shared a video of Mia Khalifa with Deshaun Watson.

Innocent fun is innocent fun.

#ShestySeason @mdeschpac @Mizzou58Steel im no Watson stan, but i fail to see the issue here @Mizzou58Steel im no Watson stan, but i fail to see the issue here

Relevance is a subjective standard.

Mark @Mizzou58Steel @mdeschpac As an attorney may say to the judge, relevance your Honor. @mdeschpac As an attorney may say to the judge, relevance your Honor.

The AFC North is extra wiry, especially among rival fanbases:

Terrell Mallory @_Twinndiesel In regards to Deshaun Watson, Steelers fans, PLEASE sit this one out… In regards to Deshaun Watson, Steelers fans, PLEASE sit this one out…

Sports fandom is no picnic.

Wyatt @WyattzWorId I feel bad for any Cleveland Brown fans.



I know what your day has been like. You have that Deshaun Watson mess in the back of your head no matter what you do to try & distract yourself.



It’s hell I feel bad for any Cleveland Brown fans. I know what your day has been like. You have that Deshaun Watson mess in the back of your head no matter what you do to try & distract yourself. It’s hell

It's a low standard by Browns standards, but it's a standard.

YINZHERS @yinzhers The Browns were more respectable when they were 0-16. The Browns were more respectable when they were 0-16.

Ben Roethlisberger has entered the chat . . .

morgan 🐉 @tokyoXmo



To be clear, even just ONE case is not ok, but 24+>2... I know math is hard. Terrell Mallory @_Twinndiesel In regards to Deshaun Watson, Steelers fans, PLEASE sit this one out… In regards to Deshaun Watson, Steelers fans, PLEASE sit this one out… CRAZY AF to take this stance after years of CLE's holier than thou bs on the Steelers/Ben. Nah baby, if ya'll can dish it, better be prepared to take it.To be clear, even just ONE case is not ok, but 24+>2... I know math is hard. twitter.com/_Twinndiesel/s… CRAZY AF to take this stance after years of CLE's holier than thou bs on the Steelers/Ben. Nah baby, if ya'll can dish it, better be prepared to take it.To be clear, even just ONE case is not ok, but 24+>2... I know math is hard. twitter.com/_Twinndiesel/s…

Hiding in plain sight:

Watson's jersey sales should allegedly go OK in Cleveland

Pete Rose has entered the chat . . .

Bills Run Deep @BillsRunDeep2



anything less than 2 years for Deshaun Watson is an absolute joke. Keep in mind Calvin Ridley got a full year suspension for a $1500 bet. @NFL anything less than 2 years for Deshaun Watson is an absolute joke. Keep in mind Calvin Ridley got a full year suspension for a $1500 bet.@NFL anything less than 2 years for Deshaun Watson is an absolute joke.

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns work to improve their offense

The Cleveland Browns boast a formidable running game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But the departures of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry leave the passing game questionable at best as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is on board. But behind him is deep threat Donovan Peoples-Jones and no one else that stands out yet.

CBS Mornings @CBSMornings A 24th woman has sued Deshaun Watson and accused him of sexual misconduct, marking the second time in a week that a new lawsuit has been filed against the quarterback. cbsn.ws/3mpjUoW A 24th woman has sued Deshaun Watson and accused him of sexual misconduct, marking the second time in a week that a new lawsuit has been filed against the quarterback. cbsn.ws/3mpjUoW https://t.co/mY6NKDXo0P

Deshaun Watson is a dual-threat quarterback, so his legs and his arms will be their biggest weapon. With a strong running game, the Browns do not really have to rely on Watson’s arm to win games, but can rather use him to run offense and occasionally flash the big play.

As long as his pending lawsuits and the NFL’s investigation do not keep him off the field, the Browns hope Watson can excel on the field.

Watson last played an NFL game in 2020 for the Houston Texans. He has an overall record of 28-25 with 14,539 total passing yards, 104 touchdown passes, and 36 interceptions.

