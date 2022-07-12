“It’s a wrap” - NFL analyst claims Deshaun Watson will never play football again

More than a year and a half has passed since the first accusation of sexual assault against Deshaun Watson. The full scope of his punishment is still unknown.

Four civil lawsuits remain, and the NFL has yet to render a verdict on his suspension. Considering how long it has already been, some expect the quarterback to have noticeable rust when he does eventually retake the field.

However, one NFL analyst believes the quarterback will never suit up on a Sunday ever again.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL analyst Ben Lyons issued a damning proclamation. Lyons said that the details that had come out of the allegations were only the tip of the iceberg, and the quarterback will never overcome his past in a way that lets him play football again:

"I don't think we'll ever see him play football again. Over, done, I think it's a wrap. I think the more that comes out from these stories in these allegations and these charges, the less chance there is for him to go out there and compete in the NFL."

Deshaun Watson's NFL career

Cleveland Browns Introduce New Quarterback No. 4

If he never plays football again, Watson's statistical career will have lasted from 2017-2020.

According to Pro Football Reference, he was drafted 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. His rookie year saw plenty of praise, but it was short-lived. After just seven games, he had thrown for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson League source on the threshold of proof expected to be applied by Sue Robinson in review of Deshaun Watson’s case:



“The NFL has the burden of proof and it is by the preponderance of evidence and there is no dispute about that…There is precedent in case law that establishes it.” League source on the threshold of proof expected to be applied by Sue Robinson in review of Deshaun Watson’s case:“The NFL has the burden of proof and it is by the preponderance of evidence and there is no dispute about that…There is precedent in case law that establishes it.”

However, an injury ended Watson's season early. In 2018, he was recovered and ready to start his first full season. He went 11-5, throwing for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His team made the playoffs but was bounced in the first round.

In 2019, the quarterback essentially treaded water statistically, but his team won a playoff game.

In 2020, Watson saw his stats jump, but his team's win-loss plummeted. In the COVID-19 year, he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions but went 4-12. Since then, he hasn't played a snap of football. However, he found a new team in the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns greeted him with the first essentially fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history. The deal is worth $230 million. Even if he doesn't play in 2022, he will lose only $1 million.

The agreement has led to a public outcry, with many hoping never to watch the quarterback step on the gridiron ever again. Will they get their wish?

