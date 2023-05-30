Could wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins be on his way to Cleveland Browns? Arizona Cardinals released the wide receiver last week, and since then, rumors have been swirling regarding possible destinations for him. Cleveland Browns could very well be one of those teams.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters on Monday morning that he would love to have Hopkins on the team. Watson said that he and the wide receiver have been friends since he was in high school. The duo later ended up as teammates for Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson said that Hopkins is aware that he would love for him to play in Cleveland.

“He’s always been a brother of mine since I was coming out of high school. Our relationship has always been great. I know there’s a lot of things swirling around the media about him possibly coming to Cleveland. For me, my answer to that is of course we’d love to have him. He knows that. We had a lot of connections but that’s kinda out of my range of things. All I can do is make a call and see what happens.”

Watson and the Browns could use a reliable, veteran wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins for their offense. Whether or not Cleveland can make it happen remains to be seen. A reunion could help both these players prosper.

When was WR DeAndre Hopkins released by the Cardinals?

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made it clear that he wanted to be traded. All offseason, there have been rumors of possible destinations for him, with many believing that it could happen before the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft came and went and he was still on the Cardinals roster. On Friday, May 26, 2023 the Cardinals did what most had expected them to do. The team released their wide receiver.

He spent the last three seasons with Arizona after he was traded by Houston Texans in 2020. He was drafted by the Texans in the the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

In 10 NFL seasons he has 11, 298 receiving yards and 71 receiving touchdowns.

