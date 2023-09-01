Despite Michael Irvin’s inclusion Undisputed falls flat vs Stephen A Smith’s 448,000 First Take viewership

Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman debuted as Skip Bayless' new co-hosts this week on "Undisputed." The FOX Sports morning show returned to the air this week after a two-month hiatus post the departure of Shannon Sharpe.

While adding new co-hosts who have big personalities would be seen as a plus for the show, it didn't fare that way with viewers. ESPN's "First Take" which stars Stephen A. Smith overtook "Undisputed" with over 300,000 more views on Monday morning.

While the show may have had 131,000 viewers on Monday, that number dipped to 78,000 by Wednesday morning. While "First Take" continued to bring in over 400,000 viewers each day. That's not good news for Skip Bayless and company who were hopeful that a re-brand of the show would help its popularity.

Viewers and sports fans alike, apparently didn't miss "Undisputed" while it was on the summer hiatus. While they did give it another chance, apparently Monday's episode wasn't enough to bring them back every morning.

Stephen A. Smith calls Michael Irvin's suspension a 'travesty'

Michael Irvin was suspended from his role on the NFL Network just days before Super Bowl LVII in February. Michael Irvin was accused by an employee at a hotel of sexual misconduct after she alleged that he said something inappropriate to her.

While video of the necounter has surfaced, it doesn't include any audio. Which has led to lawsuits by Marriott Hotels as well as a counter-suit by Michael Irvin. Just one week away from the start of the NFL season and Irvin is still suspended.

Stephen A. Smith spoke about it on his podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show" and said that he feels that it's a travesty that Irvin's broadcast career is still in balance.

“That was bad enough, but for him have an accusation levied against him that ultimately jeopardized his career? And to this day all we’ve seen is a 45-second video of him conversing with a young lady in the lobby and then walking away. And she walked away. We have no audio. We have no accusations that extend beyond that specific experience. For him to be off the airwaves since February, to be off the airwaves that long and to have his job in jeopardy, his future in jeopardy, is a travesty.”

Although the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver has returned to television on "Undisputed", NFL Network still considers him suspended. It has led to outrage from many in sports broadcasting on how the network is still undecided about the matter.