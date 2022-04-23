"Detached and aloof" - Colin Cowherd calls out Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers for being burdensome

Colin Cowherd has some interesting thoughts on Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers. He believes the two quarterbacks are less than ideal to build around and deal with.

Last season, Rodgers wasn't sure if he would play at all and left the franchise hanging, while Murray is now refusing to play a single down until a new contract is signed.

On The Colin Cowherd podcast, the host said, while he would pay both Rodgers and Murray, they do not lean into the culture of their teams like other stars do. The Cardinals quarterback responded to a tweet by Cowherd that suggested his lack of work ethic.

Cowherd said:

"But I think Kyler Murray was confused about my five-minute rant on [him] and Aaron Rodgers. What I said is it's easier to build a culture as a head coach. With certain athletes, Kyler Murray and Aaron Rodgers, it's not impossible, but they are harder to build a culture around. They're wildly talented, kind of their own guys ... have trust issues ... can be kind of detached and aloof. These aren’t my opinions. These are well-documented personality traits. Now, I would pay Kyler, and I would pay Aaron Rodgers.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



"Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing... They lean on their talent." Kyler Murray is Aaron Rodgers. @ColinCowherd explains..."Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing... They lean on their talent." Kyler Murray is Aaron Rodgers. @ColinCowherd explains..."Aloof, trust issues and kind of do their own thing... They lean on their talent." https://t.co/FKnTx7K3ml

Cowherd added:

“But Tim Duncan, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady are easier to build around. They lean into a coach's culture. Kyler leans into Kyler and Aaron leans into Aaron. tthat makes it harder.”

Will Kyler Murray remain an Arizona Cardinal?

The 24-year-old playing against the Dallas Cowboys

Despite all that has been said around the 24-year-old's stance on wanting a new contract, he wants to remain a Cardinal. The quarterback has stated that he wants to win a Super Bowl with Arizona and commented on a Twitter status by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport asked Cardinals GM Steve Keim if the quarterback would be traded, and Keim responded "no chance."

The quarterback responded to that by saying "100" which essentially means he is committed to the franchise.

The 24-year-old, however, is refusing to play a single snap until a new deal is done. Given that teams are now only just starting their voluntary workouts, there is still plenty of time to work out a deal so that their star doesn't miss any preseason activities.

What kind of money the former Oklahoma star wants will go a long way to determining if a deal can be reached, and going by what Deshaun Watson received, it will be quite a handsome payday for the Cardinals quarterback.

Edited by Windy Goodloe