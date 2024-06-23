Deven Thompkins lawsuit: Former Bucs WR files $985,000 suit against wife Maria Castilhos for domestic abuse allegations

Deven Thompkins has filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife, Maria Castilhos, for defamatory and malicious statements. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is seeking a minimum payment of $985,000 plus other forms of compensation.

Thompkins and Castilhos have been involved in a major back and forth since May 2024. It was at that time that Castilhos allegedly posted videos on TikTok accusing the free agent pass catcher of domestic abuse.

Deven Thompkins and Maria Castilhos allegedly had a tumultuous relationship

According to Pro Football Talk, Deven Thompkins filed a lawsuit on Friday. The complaint runs into 14 pages, and Thompkins is alleging tortuous interference and defamation with his National Football League contract.

The lawsuit sheds light on a tumultuous relationship between the estranged couple. In paragraph 6, Thompkins alleges that in October 2022, Castilhos

"wore a ski mask and went after the Plaintiff's then-girlfriend at a party by striking her in the nose and yanking off the hair extensions from her head."

Furthermore, in paragraph 13, Thompkins details an alleged plot to blackmail him. The lawsuit says:

"Defendant threatened that unless Plaintiff agreed to her extortive demands, Defendant would release photographs of apparent injuries to her arm and face, plus videos of Plaintiff verbally arguing with Defendant, and would proceed to falsely report to the general public that the injuries arose from domestic violence perpetrated by Plaintiff.”

Also, in paragraphs 22 to 24, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has more allegations. It says that after he signed a one-year, $985,000 contract with the Bucs in February 2024, she

“continued her extortive threats that she would falsely accuse Plaintiff of persistent domestic violence unless he paid her more alimony.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Thompkins a week after the May 2024 TikTok videos were posted. Thompkins is now seeking the money he lost, and perhaps most importantly, he wants his name cleared of such allegations to pave a path to a future return to professional American football.

Deven Thompkins faces an uphill task

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Deven Thompkins as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. He spent two years with the franchise.

During the two years, Thompkins appeared in 22 regular-season games, racking up 22 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. He also added 10 rush attempts for 82 yards as a return specialist.

Deven Thompkins has an uphill task to clear his name and make another NFL roster. His estranged wife's allegations are serious, and most professional organizations will want definitive proof that he didn't partake in any of her alleged claims. Only then might he be added to a practice squad and a main roster.