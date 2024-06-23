Deven Thompkins lawsuit: Former Bucs WR files $985,000 suit against wife Maria Castilhos for domestic abuse allegations

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deven Thompkins lawsuit: Former Bucs WR files $985,000 suit against wife Maria Castilhos for domestic abuse allegations

Deven Thompkins lawsuit: Former Bucs WR files $985,000 suit against wife Maria Castilhos for domestic abuse allegations

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 23, 2024 15:24 GMT
Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deven Thompkins has filed a legal suit against his wife

Deven Thompkins has filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife, Maria Castilhos, for defamatory and malicious statements. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is seeking a minimum payment of $985,000 plus other forms of compensation.

Thompkins and Castilhos have been involved in a major back and forth since May 2024. It was at that time that Castilhos allegedly posted videos on TikTok accusing the free agent pass catcher of domestic abuse.

Deven Thompkins and Maria Castilhos allegedly had a tumultuous relationship

According to Pro Football Talk, Deven Thompkins filed a lawsuit on Friday. The complaint runs into 14 pages, and Thompkins is alleging tortuous interference and defamation with his National Football League contract.

also-read-trending Trending

The lawsuit sheds light on a tumultuous relationship between the estranged couple. In paragraph 6, Thompkins alleges that in October 2022, Castilhos

"wore a ski mask and went after the Plaintiff's then-girlfriend at a party by striking her in the nose and yanking off the hair extensions from her head."

Furthermore, in paragraph 13, Thompkins details an alleged plot to blackmail him. The lawsuit says:

"Defendant threatened that unless Plaintiff agreed to her extortive demands, Defendant would release photographs of apparent injuries to her arm and face, plus videos of Plaintiff verbally arguing with Defendant, and would proceed to falsely report to the general public that the injuries arose from domestic violence perpetrated by Plaintiff.”

Also, in paragraphs 22 to 24, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has more allegations. It says that after he signed a one-year, $985,000 contract with the Bucs in February 2024, she

“continued her extortive threats that she would falsely accuse Plaintiff of persistent domestic violence unless he paid her more alimony.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Thompkins a week after the May 2024 TikTok videos were posted. Thompkins is now seeking the money he lost, and perhaps most importantly, he wants his name cleared of such allegations to pave a path to a future return to professional American football.

Deven Thompkins faces an uphill task

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Deven Thompkins as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. He spent two years with the franchise.

During the two years, Thompkins appeared in 22 regular-season games, racking up 22 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. He also added 10 rush attempts for 82 yards as a return specialist.

Deven Thompkins has an uphill task to clear his name and make another NFL roster. His estranged wife's allegations are serious, and most professional organizations will want definitive proof that he didn't partake in any of her alleged claims. Only then might he be added to a practice squad and a main roster.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी