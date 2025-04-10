Shedeur Sanders is considered one of the top quarterback prospects entering the 2025 NFL draft. Before the last couple of weeks, it was anybody's guess where Sanders would be drafted. That seems to still be the case.

In recent weeks, there has been more and more speculation of Miami QB Cam Ward going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans. While other QB-needy teams are picking in the top five (Cleveland Browns, New York Giants), there's a big chance Sanders slides out of the top 10, and even later in the first round.

Former return specialist and Hall of Famer Devin Hester and NFL sports host Kay Adams spoke about Sanders and where he will be picked. Hester showed his support and belief in him, saying that he would "most definitely" be a top five pick.

“Some people don't think Shedeur is a top five pick," Adams said on Thursday, via the 'Up and Adams' show. "Like you said twice, let's go.”

“Oh, yeah, most definitely," Hester said. "He has to be, man. It's no question.”

Who is the betting favorite to draft Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

The New Orleans Saints are the betting favorites to land Shedeur Sanders, according to BetMGM. Their odds are +220 (bet $100 to win $220) with the Pittsburgh Steelers at second at +400.

The Saints hold the ninth overall pick. There are a few teams ahead of them that don't have established franchise QBs for years to come such as the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

Those teams could still address the QB position later in the draft while getting one of the best prospects in the top eight. This could leave Sanders open at No. 9 for New Orleans.

The Saints signed Derek Carr to a four-year $150 million deal in 2023. He has two years left on his contract and he could mentor Sanders for a year or two before he takes over.

If New Orleans passes up on Sanders, the Steelers at No. 21 makes sense as they do not have a franchise QB heading into the draft.

Who do you think will draft Sanders?

