Devin Hester makes feelings known about Ben Johnson as Bears HC

This offseason, the Chicago Bears named former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach after they fired Matt Eberflus in the middle of last season.

Ad

After a 4-2 start, Chicago lost six straight leading to the decision to fire Eberflus. Johnson was the hottest head coaching candidate this offseason. He faced a similar situation last offseason but decided to return to Detroit for another season.

Joining Kay Adams on her show, Up & Adams, on Thursday, former Chicago Bears return specialist Devin Hester expressed how fired up he was about the team's decision to hire Johnson. Hester thinks the team got the offensive-minded coach that they need to help elevate their offense and quarterback Caleb Williams:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I love that pick that they got OC from Detroit. That's the type of offense we need. That's why I say, bring in another running back with this offense, that dual threat that you have in the backfield. It's going to open up the passing game. And if he can bring in that type of offense, the defense will feed off that.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnson had an impressive 2024 season as the Lions OC. They led the NFL in scoring (33.2 ppg), set multiple records including most 40-point games without any turnovers (5) and had the highest points per game season in franchise history.

Detroit had six games where they scored 40+ points and became just the second team in NFL history to have four different players with at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

Ben Johnson and the Bears have a big decision to make holding the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft

Ben Johnson during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

This month's draft will be the first that Ben Johnson will be heavily involved as this will be his first draft as an NFL head coach. Having more say and input in who the team will draft, it is important for the Chicago Bears to nail their first-round selection which has them picking 10th overall.

Ad

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears have a need at left tackle, running back and edge rusher.

The team added guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney this offseason and signed center Drew Dalman. They still need to upgrade their tackle position.

The team signed free agent running back D'Andre Swift last season, but he averaged less than 4 yards a carry. If Ashton Jeanty is available, he could be an option for Chicago's offense.

Who do you think the Bears will draft with the 10th overall pick?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.