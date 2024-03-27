Devin McCourty’s Patriots draft suggestion for Jerod Mayo generates eyeroll from Jason McCourty

Twins Devin and Jason McCourty don't always see eye-to-eye when it comes to their opinions. The former NFL defensive backs appeared on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jason McCourty was talking about the draft order and his brother Devin McCourty chimed in and said that he sees the New England Patriots trading back in the NFL Draft. Jason McCourty then rolled his eyes at his twin brother and brushed off the idea that new head coach Jerod Mayo would trade draft picks.

Devin McCourty: "I got you, I got you the New England Patriots trade back with the Vikings."

Jason McCourty: "I know nobody wants to see that."

Devin McCourty: "And all I'm saying is did you not see Jerod Mayo said it plenty of times. He said that they offered a bag. They can have the pit if they offer somebody got the goods. So I'm giving wood throwing ideas out there. I'm saying patriots trade back."

Devin McCourty insisted that, given the right situation, he believes that the New England Patriots would make a move.

The team is beginning a new chapter with head coach Jerod Mayo and any ideas may be on the table in constructing a winning team.

Jason McCourty's take on Jets QB situation rejected by brother Devin

The possible New England Patriots NFL Draft scenario wasn't the only question the McCourty brothers disagreed with. In a segment of the NFL Network morning show, the question presented was, which team would fans be surprised if they drafted a quarterback in the first round?

Jason McCourty believed the New York Jets could draft a quarterback in a later round of the draft but perhaps take the plunge and draft one in the first round.

His brother, Devin, quickly rejected that idea and said there was no way the Jets would attempt to draft a quarterback. He compared the situation with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers when Jordan Love was drafted.

"There's no shot the Jets take a qb," Devin said. "Did you not see anything in Green Bay? Taking quarterbacks, not taking the guys that Rodgers wants? Put some thought into it, man."

Jason suggested that the New York Jets draft a young quarterback to build for the future, considering that Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old and backup Tyrod Taylor is 34 years old.