DeVincent Spriggs' attorney Todd Hollis apologizes to Aaron Donald after video footage is released

TMZ sports got their hands on video footage of the altercation between Aaron Donald and DeVincent Spriggs.

The surveillance video showed that Aaron Donald was attempting to break up the fight and protect DeVincent Spriggs from suffering more harm.

Spriggs and his attorney Todd Hollis had accused Aaron Donald of injuring Spriggs during the altercation and had pressed charges against the Los Angeles Rams defensive star.

With the video showing Donald protecting Spriggs, Todd Hollis had this to say about the situation.

DeVincent Spriggs attorney issues an apology to Aaron Donald

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

DeVincent Spriggs attorney Todd Hollis told KDKA on Friday that Spriggs mistook Donald for someone else. Hollis had this to say to Aaron Donald.

The man who said Aaron Donald assaulted him outside a Pittsburgh nightclub has apologized and recanted his allegations



Video released yesterday showed Donald wasn't involved in the fight pic.twitter.com/IW1bfvcPxe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2021

"I wanted to... extend an apology to Aaron for what he's gone through, but I clearly know this attacker was not him."

The apology came right after Aaron Donald's attorney Casey White announced that Aaron Donald was never the aggressor in the situation.

In fact Aaron Donald saved Spriggs. White went on to say that DeVincent Spriggs swung a bottle and it grazed the top of Aaron Donald's head. Casey White had this to say about the video released.

"Aaron then breaks free from the restraints and once he broke free he went over to the pile where the melee is taking place and he starts tearing people off, protecting Mr. Spriggs. He actually saves Mr. Spriggs from further injury."

"There's not much else left to do to be honest with you because he's not assaulted by Aaron Donald, he's actually saved by Aaron Donald. Mr. Spriggs should write a thank-you card to Aaron Donald."

Aaron Donald: “Do we have a problem??”



Me: pic.twitter.com/rGLyVI9OWX — Suck a Ditka (@NotDojafat) April 14, 2021

The situation between DeVincent Spriggs and Aaron Donald seems to have resolved itself now. It's great to see that Aaron Donald has a calm head on and off the field to stay away from trouble.

He got hit in the head with a glass bottle and instead of losing his calm, he protected Spriggs from further harm.

It's nice to see Spriggs' lawyer Todd Hollis publicly apologize to Aaron Donald for falsely accusing him of assaulting his client.

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams will be happy that the situation is over and justice has been done to Donald. The defensive star can now focus on the upcoming season instead of unwanted media attention.