Devon Witherspoon 40 time: How fast is Illinois’ top-prospect CB?

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon ran the 40-yard dash twice, clocking in at 4.46 and 4.42 seconds. NFL Network and 'Move the Sticks' podcast host Daniel Jeremiah reported this after Witherspoon’s private workout.

Due to a hamstring injury, the 2022 First Team All-Big Ten member did not participate during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and Illinois’ Pro Day.

His 40-yard time was good enough to solidify his first-round pick projection. However, it’s noteworthy that at least ten defensive backs have equal or faster times than him. Michigan’s DJ Turner II led the pack with 4.26 seconds, while Maryland’s Jakorian Bennett was second at 4.3 seconds.

In his latest rankings, Jeremiah has him as the sixth-best overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He wrote:

“Witherspoon is a lean, rangy cornerback with outstanding quickness, instincts, and ball skills. He is at his best in off coverage, where he is quick to read and drive on the ball. He is a very twitchy athlete and has the utmost trust in his eyes. He is extremely fluid to open up and mirror down the field, possessing enough speed to carry vertical routes.”

“He plays with an attitude and plenty of energy. He is aggressive as a tackler but will have some fly-by misses. Overall, with his build and ball skills, Witherspoon reminds me of Samari Rolle. I see similar success in his future.”

Devon Witherspoon suffered a hamstring injury during one of his workouts last month. Josh Alper of NBC Sports reported that the former Pine Forest standout visited the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are drafting 16th in the opening round of the draft.

Devon Witherspoon saved the best for last

Witherspoon finished the 2022 season with 42 total tackles (2.5 for losses), 14 passes defended, and three interceptions. Those numbers earned him the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year honors and made him a Thorpe Award finalist, the first in Illinois history.

Meanwhile, he did not allow a touchdown all season and gave up less than 35 yards to the opponent’s top receiver in 11 games.

He also became the first Illinois defensive back to be named a Consensus All-American, joining fellow prospects Will Anderson Jr. and Bijan Robinson, among others. The Pensacola, Florida native was also a member of the First Team All-American list of the American Football Coaches Association and the Football Writers Association of America.

CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, and the Associated Press also selected him for their respective All-American first-team lists. PFF also rated him as the best cornerback among the Power Five schools and second-best in the nation.

Dan Pompei of The Athletic reported that Devon Witherspoon initially went to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. However, schools like Cincinnati, Southern Mississippi, and Temple tried to recruit him after receiving word that his SAT score qualified him to play college football. Instead, he chose to be a Fighting Illini because it was the only Power Five school that took an interest in him.

