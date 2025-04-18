DeVonta Smith and fiancée Mya Danielle welcome second baby following their in-season engagement

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver DeVonta Smith and his fiancée, Mya Danielle, have welcomed their second child. Mya announced the news on Friday through an Instagram post introducing their newborn daughter, Kali Danielle. The post featured a photo of the baby posing with butterfly wings made of flowers, followed by other images showcasing her from different angles and with various props.

“Introducing little miss Kali Danielle. Fun fact: dad picked her name and wanted to keep ‘Danielle’ going for the girls,” Danielle captioned the post.

She also added Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” to the background of the post.

The couple initially revealed the pregnancy in December 2024 via a Christmas-themed Instagram post. The announcement included a formal family photoshoot with Mya wearing a navy gown and Smith in a checkered suit, holding their first daughter, Kyse Danielle. The backdrop had an adorned Christmas tree and a white statement piano.

On-field, DeVonta Smith completed last season with 68 receptions for 833 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught a 46-yard TD pass from Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl 59's third quarter, helping the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40–22.

Smith signed a three-year, $75M extension with Philadelphia in April 2024.

DeVonta Smith locks in with Mya Danielle as fiancée and father of two

DeVonta Smith and his longtime partner, Mya Danielle, are entering 2025 as an engaged couple and parents of two. He proposed to Mya on New Year’s Eve, with the moment captured on a rooftop under a floral arch. Mya shared the engagement announcement on IG the following day.

In June 2023, the duo publicly confirmed that they were expecting their first child via an Instagram message. In October 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Kyse Danielle.

The engagement follows a stretch of personal and professional growth for Smith, who recently completed a successful 2024 season and signed a contract extension with the Eagles. With two children and a wedding ahead, Smith’s off-field life continues to take shape alongside his on-field accomplishments.

