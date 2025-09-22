Devonta Smith jokingly issues warning to security guard checking out fiancée Mya Danielle in mini shorts at Eagles vs. Rams Week 3 game

DeVonta Smith’s fiancée, Mya Danielle, turned heads (quite literally) at the Eagles versus Rams game in Week 3. She wore a stylish gray blazer with matching shorts, black knee-high boots, a small black handbag and dark sunglasses. Her hair was up in a neat bun.As Danielle shared the glimpses of her game-day outfit on Instagram, a security guard was seen in the background. He seemingly took a glance at her, which led to Smith giving a warning.“Aye security better watch out,🤣&quot;he commented.Source: (Via Instagram/ @themyadanielle)The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 33-26 on Sunday. Looking back, on New Year’s Eve 2024, Smith proposed to Danielle during a romantic rooftop setup with flowers, candles, and a violinist.They wore matching black outfits and looked happy. Danielle shared the moment on Instagram.“Went on a ROCK climbing adventure with my forever tonight 🥹💍🤍🥂.” Danielle captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey already had one daughter, Kyse, born in October 2023, and welcomed their second daughter, Kali Danielle, in April 2025.Smith had a great season with the Eagles, scoring in Super Bowl LIX and signing a three-year, $75 million contract extension.NFL wives and girlfriends were impressed with Devonta Smith's fiancée Mya Daniell's runway kind of lookMya Danielle’s stylish look at the Eagles game garnered many compliments from fellow wives and fiancées.A.J. Brown’s wife, Kelsey Riley, joked:“Security want some chocolate 😂.”Jameis Winston’s wife, Breion, dropped heart eyes.Lane Johnson’s fiancée, Kelsey Holmer, commented:“YESSSS QUEEN.”On another post with close-up photos, Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer, wrote:“THAT girrrlll👏🏽🔥😍 so fire!!!”Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, called her “Wifey 😍,” and Tyler Booker’s girlfriend, Kalani Bagsby, added,“this is OVERLY tea😍🤏🏽.”Source: (Via Instagram/ @themyadanielle)Daniell's look clearly stole the spotlight.Devonta Smith's fiancée Mya Danielle is enjoying her post-partum phase after second childTwo months after giving birth to their second child, a daughter, Devonta Smith's fiancée, Mya Danielle, shared a glamorous mirror selfie on Instagram.In the subsequent pictures on the carousel post, she shared BTS of her post-partum life. One photo showed a feeding bottle loaded with breast milk, while another showed her elder child cuddling with her newborn.A separate photo showed Mya Danielle lifting dumbells at gym.&quot;Becoming the best version of myself,&quot; Danielle captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeVonta Smith is playing his fifth NFL season in 2025. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.