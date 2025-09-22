  • home icon
  Devonta Smith jokingly issues warning to security guard checking out fiancée Mya Danielle in mini shorts at Eagles vs. Rams Week 3 game

Devonta Smith jokingly issues warning to security guard checking out fiancée Mya Danielle in mini shorts at Eagles vs. Rams Week 3 game

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 22, 2025 21:58 GMT
Devonta Smith issues clear warning to security guard checking out fiancée Mya Danielle in mini shorts at Eagles vs. Rams Week 3 game
Devonta Smith issues clear warning to security guard checking out fiancée Mya Danielle in mini shorts at Eagles vs. Rams Week 3 game (Credits: Getty and @themyadanielle IG)

DeVonta Smith’s fiancée, Mya Danielle, turned heads (quite literally) at the Eagles versus Rams game in Week 3. She wore a stylish gray blazer with matching shorts, black knee-high boots, a small black handbag and dark sunglasses. Her hair was up in a neat bun.

As Danielle shared the glimpses of her game-day outfit on Instagram, a security guard was seen in the background. He seemingly took a glance at her, which led to Smith giving a warning.

“Aye security better watch out,🤣"he commented.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @themyadanielle)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @themyadanielle)

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 33-26 on Sunday. Looking back, on New Year’s Eve 2024, Smith proposed to Danielle during a romantic rooftop setup with flowers, candles, and a violinist.

They wore matching black outfits and looked happy. Danielle shared the moment on Instagram.

“Went on a ROCK climbing adventure with my forever tonight 🥹💍🤍🥂.” Danielle captioned the post.
They already had one daughter, Kyse, born in October 2023, and welcomed their second daughter, Kali Danielle, in April 2025.

Smith had a great season with the Eagles, scoring in Super Bowl LIX and signing a three-year, $75 million contract extension.

NFL wives and girlfriends were impressed with Devonta Smith's fiancée Mya Daniell's runway kind of look

Mya Danielle’s stylish look at the Eagles game garnered many compliments from fellow wives and fiancées.

A.J. Brown’s wife, Kelsey Riley, joked:

“Security want some chocolate 😂.”

Jameis Winston’s wife, Breion, dropped heart eyes.

Lane Johnson’s fiancée, Kelsey Holmer, commented:

“YESSSS QUEEN.”

On another post with close-up photos, Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer, wrote:

“THAT girrrlll👏🏽🔥😍 so fire!!!”

Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, called her “Wifey 😍,” and Tyler Booker’s girlfriend, Kalani Bagsby, added,

“this is OVERLY tea😍🤏🏽.”
Source: (Via Instagram/ @themyadanielle)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @themyadanielle)

Daniell's look clearly stole the spotlight.

Devonta Smith's fiancée Mya Danielle is enjoying her post-partum phase after second child

Two months after giving birth to their second child, a daughter, Devonta Smith's fiancée, Mya Danielle, shared a glamorous mirror selfie on Instagram.

In the subsequent pictures on the carousel post, she shared BTS of her post-partum life. One photo showed a feeding bottle loaded with breast milk, while another showed her elder child cuddling with her newborn.

A separate photo showed Mya Danielle lifting dumbells at gym.

"Becoming the best version of myself," Danielle captioned the post.

DeVonta Smith is playing his fifth NFL season in 2025. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

