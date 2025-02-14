DeVonta Smith's fiancée Mya Danielle sends out three-word message ahead of Eagles' Super Bowl parade

The Philadelphia Eagles posted an incredible win in the Super Bowl on Sunday when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the crown. The Eagles will celebrate their win by organizing a parade in Philadelphia on Friday. Eagles WR DeVonta Smith's fiancée Mya Danielle took to her Instagram story on Friday to share a video where she was in the passenger seat of a car alongside Smith.

She added a three-word caption to the video which read:

"LETS PARTY PHILLYYYYY💚🦅,"

DeVonta Smith's fiancée, Mya Danielle's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@themyadanielle)

Mya Danielle regularly attends NFL games featuring the Eagles and she frequently posts about her game-day outings. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, she took to her Instagram account to share a post from the celebrations. She posted three pictures and a video after the Eagles won the Vince Lombardi Trophy!

In one of the snaps, Mya Danielle posed with the Eagles wide receiver and their daughter Kyse. The mother-daughter duo twinned in Eagles' tops. Danielle posted two more snaps of Smith and Kyse and a video in which the Philadelphia player was visibly emotional.

"GOD WE THANK YOU 🤍," Danielle wrote in the caption of her post on Monday.

DeVonta Smith joins a special club with victory at Super Bowl 59

Jan 5, 2021; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith poses for a photo after being announced the winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy. (Credit: Kent Gidley/Heisman Trophy Trust via Imagn Images)

With a victory at Super Bowl 59, DeVonta Smith became the fifth player in the history of the game to have won the Heisman Trophy, the Super Bowl and a national championship in college. He had an impressive outing in New Orleans on Sunday and led his team in receiving with 69 receiving yards.

Smith has been playing for the Eagles since 2021. In the 2024 NFL season, he had a decent outing - 833 receiving yards along with eight touchdowns and he wrapped up the season by helping his team to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles WR also took to his Instagram account following the Eagles' win on Sunday. He posted several pictures and videos celebrating the victory with his teammates and family. He captioned his post:

"Forever Grateful 🖤"

