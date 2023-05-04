Dexter Lawrence Giants contract: How much will star DT earn with his new extension?

The New York Giants and star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence are tied for four more years. ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the news that a $90 million contract extension was agreed on Thursday, making him the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league.

Lawrence was a first-round pick during the 2019 NFL Draft and had a breakout season in 2022, being voted to his first Pro Bowl and, later, named a Second Team All-Pro for the first time in his career. He had one year left on his contract, since the franchise had activated the fifth-year option on his deal.

Tied with Daron Payne from the Washington Commanders, the $22.5 million average is just below the $23.5 million that the Tennessee Titans will be paying Jeffery Simmons over the next few years in his new deal; it is way below the $31.6 million earned by Aaron Donald by the Los Angeles Rams, though, although it's a fair reason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How did the Giants fare in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll continue to do very well in charge of the Giants, and their excellent 2023 Draft was another positive point to return the team to the glory days.

Brian Daboll is doing a great job in New York

The choice of Deonte Banks was fantastic to fill a need with a player who resembles defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. He's an aggressive corner who plays through the whistle and leaves nothing on the field. Does his aggressiveness cost his team a bit sometimes? Sure. But that's the kind of players that fit the defensive coordinators' scheme.

On day two, John Michael Schmitz and Jalin Hyatt represent excellent values for the offense, especially with Michael Schmitz filling a serious shortage on the inside of the offensive line. Hyatt will add a ton of speed on the slot, and every receiver could be helpful for the group with Shepard returning from injury and Kenny Golladay released.

The team starts May with a much more promising future than it looked like a month ago. The Giants are set to be contenders for the NFC East with both the Eagles and the Cowboys. The fans can be happy.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes