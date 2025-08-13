  • home icon
  Dexter Lawrence skeptical about Abdul Carter before rookie LB's Giants debut

Dexter Lawrence skeptical about Abdul Carter before rookie LB’s Giants debut

By Arnold
Modified Aug 13, 2025 15:41 GMT
Dexter Lawrence skeptical about Abdul Carter before rookie LB's Giants debut (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Dexter Lawrence skeptical about Abdul Carter before rookie LB’s Giants debut (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter made a strong first impression in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The linebacker played just six snaps and generated three quarterback pressures on his three pass rushes.

While Carter showed a glimpse of what he can deliver for the Giants, his teammate, Dexter Lawrence, is yet to be fully convinced by the rookie before he makes his regular-season debut. On Tuesday, Lawrence was asked about his opinion on Carter after the work that the LB has been putting in for the past few weeks.

"I don't know yet, we'll see. We'll see with him," Lawrence said.
The Giants took Lawrence in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. The defensive lineman has grown into a key player for them in the past few seasons.

Lawrence has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past three seasons. It will be interesting to see how he fares alongside Carter in the Giants' defense.

The Giants finished with a 3-14 record last season. However, some believe that they could qualify for the playoffs in the upcoming season.

Abdul Carter and Giants defense receive praise from New York Jets QB Justin Fields

New York Giants LB Abdul Carter- Source: Imagn
New York Giants LB Abdul Carter- Source: Imagn

Abdul Carter and the Giants had joint practice with the New York Jets this week ahead of their preseason clash. Jets quarterback Justin Fields heaped praise on the Giants defense after their joint practice on Tuesday.

"They're good," Field said. "They're really good. They have speed on the outside with Brian (Burns) on the outside. And, of course, (Dexter Lawrence). He's been a menace for some years now on the inside. I think they're really good. Abdul -- he's good, too. He can move around a lot. . . They're going to be really good up front."
The Giants took Carter with the No. 3 pick in this year's draft. He signed a reported four-year contract worth $45,255,180 with the franchise.

After playing the Jets on Saturday, the Giants will conclude their preseason against the New England Patriots on Aug. 21.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

