"Nobody can tell me different" - Dez Bryant anoints Arch Manning as Dak Prescott's successor for Cowboys after shocking Micah Parsons trade

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 29, 2025 01:32 GMT
Dez Bryant thinks Arch Manning will replace Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys
Dez Bryant thinks Arch Manning will replace Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys' franchise QB

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a rebuild - or so Dez Bryant thinks after the latest development to their roster.

On Thursday, the organization traded multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks. It marked the end of a protracted holdout that saw him request a departure from the only pro team he had played for to that point.

But for Bryant, a former multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, that is just the first step towards an overhaul. Speaking on his X account, he predicted another major change that could happen as early as next year - Texas standout Arch Manning replacing Dak Prescott as the Cowboys starting quarterback:

However, Bryant is not alone in thinking that his former team will want Manning, however. On an episode of ESPN's First Take last month, former NFL MVP Cam Newton called Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys' new-for-2025 head coach, a placeholder for the franchise's 2026 plans:

“Make it make sense. Coach Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him. You get the first pick of the draft. Not only that, I’m going to go back into my ‘Godfather’ bag and say, 'Ok, Jerry Jones is a business man, and he’s going to get into his Don Corleone mentality and he’s going to give him a deal he can’t refuse.' Who? Nick Saban.”
Panel of insiders expects Cowboys to miss playoffs in 2025

In a panel discussion organized by The Dallas Morning News, ten Cowboys experts predicted the team not making the playoffs, let alone reaching and/or winning the Super Bowl. Here are their predictions for what their record would be (from best to worst):

  • Calvin Watkins: 9-8
  • Joey Hayden: 9-8
  • Joseph Hoyt: 8-9
  • Damon Marx: 8-9
  • Kevin Sherrington: 8-9
  • Dana Larson, Mavs TV: 8-9
  • Abraham Nudelstejer, Al Dia: 8-9
  • Newy Scruggs, NBC5: 8-9
  • Craig Miller, The Ticket: 7-10
  • Tim Cowlishaw: 6-11
Only Marx has someone other than Micah Parsons leading the league in sacks, naming Dante Fowler Jr. Meanwhile, only Nudelstejer and Watkins think Javonte Williams will not be the Cowboys' leading rusher, nominating Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders respectively.

The Cowboys begin their 2025 campaign at the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

