"Nobody can tell me different" - Dez Bryant anoints Arch Manning as Dak Prescott's successor for Cowboys after shocking Micah Parsons trade

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a rebuild - or so Dez Bryant thinks after the latest development to their roster.On Thursday, the organization traded multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks. It marked the end of a protracted holdout that saw him request a departure from the only pro team he had played for to that point.But for Bryant, a former multiple-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, that is just the first step towards an overhaul. Speaking on his X account, he predicted another major change that could happen as early as next year - Texas standout Arch Manning replacing Dak Prescott as the Cowboys starting quarterback:Dez Bryant @DezBryantLINKArch Manning will have a star on his helmet. Nobody can tell me different.However, Bryant is not alone in thinking that his former team will want Manning, however. On an episode of ESPN's First Take last month, former NFL MVP Cam Newton called Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys' new-for-2025 head coach, a placeholder for the franchise's 2026 plans:“Make it make sense. Coach Schottenheimer has one-and-done written all over him. You get the first pick of the draft. Not only that, I’m going to go back into my ‘Godfather’ bag and say, 'Ok, Jerry Jones is a business man, and he’s going to get into his Don Corleone mentality and he’s going to give him a deal he can’t refuse.' Who? Nick Saban.”Panel of insiders expects Cowboys to miss playoffs in 2025In a panel discussion organized by The Dallas Morning News, ten Cowboys experts predicted the team not making the playoffs, let alone reaching and/or winning the Super Bowl. Here are their predictions for what their record would be (from best to worst):Calvin Watkins: 9-8Joey Hayden: 9-8Joseph Hoyt: 8-9Damon Marx: 8-9Kevin Sherrington: 8-9Dana Larson, Mavs TV: 8-9Abraham Nudelstejer, Al Dia: 8-9Newy Scruggs, NBC5: 8-9Craig Miller, The Ticket: 7-10Tim Cowlishaw: 6-11Only Marx has someone other than Micah Parsons leading the league in sacks, naming Dante Fowler Jr. Meanwhile, only Nudelstejer and Watkins think Javonte Williams will not be the Cowboys' leading rusher, nominating Jaydon Blue and Miles Sanders respectively.The Cowboys begin their 2025 campaign at the Philadelphia Eagles on September 4. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET/7:20 pm CT on NBC.