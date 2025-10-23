Dez Bryant drops 2-word message on NY Police Commissioner's "career is already benched" comment about Terry Rozier after Miami star's arrest

Terry Rozier's NBA season just got a lot more complicated. Dez Bryant and the rest of the sports world recently learned that Rozier's supposed injury was allegedly anything but. The Miami Heat player is in hot water after leaving a game after faking an injury that resulted in others being aware of his intention to make $200,000.New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch issued a statement about the happenings in a clip captured and posted on social media Thursday by the Speakeasy, Emmanuel Acho's sports show. Bryant commented in response on X that same day.&quot;He's done,&quot; Bryant stated.On March 23, 2023, Rozier, as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, allegedly faked an injury that resulted in a betting buyout that was routed back to him through another bet placer. Tisch said it was &quot;one example,&quot; indicating that there are other instances in which the ruse was allegedly pulled off in a statement that was oddly poetic at the end of its delivery.“Rozier let others close to him know that he planned to leave the game early with a supposed Injury,&quot; Tisch stated. &quot;Using that information, members of the group played more than $200,000 in wagers on his under statistics.&quot;Rozier exited the game after just 9 minutes and those bets paid out, generating tens of thousands of dollars in profit. The proceeds were later delivered to his home where the group counted their cash. As the NBA season tips off, his career is already benched, not for injury but for integrity.”Bryant had other words to say about the situation.Dez Bryant offers additional two-word reaction to Terry Rozier situationTerry Rozier at Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Source: GettyWith the news now come to light, a recent Terry Rozier performance against the Orlando Magic takes on a different look. At least, it did for Dez Bryant.The former Dallas Cowboys star communicated disappointment and surprise in a two-word reaction on X posted on Thursday morning. Bryant quote posted a video allegedly showing nearly a minute of Rozier missing shots by wide margins.&quot;Damn Terry,&quot; Bryant posted.The original post was made on Mar. 5, 2025, showing a Rozier performance against the Orlando Magic.The implications of the betting scandal are profound, giving those against allowing betting in sports a huge new wave of vindication. If the allegations are true, it raises questions and the potential for a witch hunt for players across sports after every rough performance.Fans tuned into the Terry Rozier story are now likely to have at least some reason to doubt whether a player having a bad night is truth or fiction. With both the NFL and NBA heading into their peak seasons, the implications raise new suspicions at the worst time.