"You're a b*tch": Dez Bryant goes scorched earth on Dave Portnoy for snapping at Barstool podcast host

Dez Bryant has been known for being active on his social media accounts and speaking his mind on many topics around sports. He has even occassionally attacked controversial topics and hasn't been shy about directly responding to things that he may disagree with.

He was recently at it again when he took aim at Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy, who has also built a reputation for being a controversial figure. Bryant quote responded to a post by Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg, who shared a video of Portnoy getting into a heated argument with Kirk Minihane, a podcast host employed by Barstool.

Bryant replied:

"You are a b*tch"

Dez Bryant @@DezBryant You are a bitch for treating your employees like that.. sh*t is not cool at all.. this what entitled look like folks

Dez Bryant made it clear that he doesn't agree with the way that Dave Portnoy is essentially treating one of his employees. The president's rant during his podcast episode with Kirk Minihane included him curing at him and insulting him when they got into debate that esclataed into a verbal altercation.

What sparked Dez Bryant to call out Dave Portnoy

Dez Bryant

Dave Portnoy is an entrepreneur that is involved in many business ventures, including some outside of the Barstool Sports umbrella. He reportedly owns a bar in Philadelphia, that was apparently vandalized with an anti-Semitic sign.

Another Barstool podcaster Mick suggested that whoever did this to the bar should be brought onto an episode to discuss the situation. Portnoy toof offense to this idea, but Kirk Minihane backed up Mick and instead agreed with potential scenario.

Portnoy and Minihane got into a heated discussion about the suggestion during a podcast episode of their own, which resulted in the president verbally attacking his employee. He insulted him, told him to shut up, and even challenged him to quit his job with the sports media company.

The major issue they couldn't come to an agreement on was cenetered around the idea of free speech, which Dave Portnoy has previously been an advocate for. He refused to accept the anti-Semitic comments, while Minihane would point to free speech, essentially supporting that they have a right to say whatever they want, even if he disagrees with what they are saying.

Regardless of what Portnoy's stance is on the situation, what Dez Bryant claimed to have a problem with is how he spoke to Minihane. He pointed out that a boss shouldn't treat an employee like that and blamed it on his entitlement in his fiery response from his X account.

