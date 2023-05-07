Dez Bryant has been in a Twitter war over the last few days after receiving a ton of backlash for his HBCU comments. One of the critics must have struck a bit of a nerve with the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver as they have gone back and forth in an ongoing argument.

A series of quote tweets led Bryant to this recent outburst:

"YES GO DO SOMETHING WITH YOUR LIFE OTHER THAN BOTHERING ME… you inserted yourself… do you really think I care about you not respecting me.. I don’t know you….I get that you wanna feel superior by checking me but woman please shut the hell up… ignorant"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dez Bryant @DezBryant Dr. KaNisha L. Hall @DrKanisha

Just one of many tweets Imagine passing time on call as a board certified anesthesiologist and HBCU grad who literally saves lives every day being told "go do something with my life"Just one of many tweets @DezBryant should have left in his drafts! Imagine passing time on call as a board certified anesthesiologist and HBCU grad who literally saves lives every day being told "go do something with my life" Just one of many tweets @DezBryant should have left in his drafts! https://t.co/T0ZdFUaYJM YES GO DO SOMETHING WITH YOUR LIFE OTHER THAN BOTHERING ME… you inserted yourself… do you really think I care about you not respecting me.. I don’t know you….I get that you wanna feel superior by checking me but woman please shut the hell up… ignorant twitter.com/drkanisha/stat… YES GO DO SOMETHING WITH YOUR LIFE OTHER THAN BOTHERING ME… you inserted yourself… do you really think I care about you not respecting me.. I don’t know you….I get that you wanna feel superior by checking me but woman please shut the hell up… ignorant twitter.com/drkanisha/stat…

Dez Bryant's tweet came in direct response to the Twitter user telling him that he shouldn't have said she needed to "go do something with her life."

The account claims to be a certified anesthesiologist that took offense to Bryant's apparent disrespect.The account he was arguing with, as well as many other critics to his original comments, claimed to be HBCU graduates. This apparently sparked their issues with his proposed plan for getting HBCU more public recognition.

His comments were taken a bit out of context as he was referring to their college football players having a better shot ateventually being selected in the NFL Draft.

Here's what his proposal stated:

"In order for a HBCU to thrive you are going to have to throw these colleges into these big conferences like the big 12.. pac 12… SEC…etc and allow these colleges to get better over time… let’s keep it real."

Dez Bryant @DezBryant In order for a HBCU to thrive you are going to have to throw these colleges into these big conferences like the big 12.. pac 12… SEC…etc and allow these colleges to get better over time… let’s keep it real In order for a HBCU to thrive you are going to have to throw these colleges into these big conferences like the big 12.. pac 12… SEC…etc and allow these colleges to get better over time… let’s keep it real

Bryant clarified his statement in several comments and replies on Twitter. His basic concept is that if HBCU get an opportunity to join some of the power five NCAA football conferences, it could help them grow their credibility for NFL draft prospects.

Just one HBCU player was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft this year, so he was brainstorming a way to increase that number in the future.

Where did Dez Bryant go to college?

Dez Bryant

Some of those who criticized Dez Bryant for his comments on growing HBCU took issue with the fact that he didn't attend one and may lack some of their first-hand experience. He attended Oklahoma State University for the duration of his college football career.

Oklahoma State are a member of the Big 12 conference as part of the Power 5 structure in NCAA football. While he may not necessarily have experince with the problem he addressed, he surely does with his proposed solution. He turned his college football career into being a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes