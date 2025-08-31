"Going to come back & eat these words" - Dez Bryant lashes out at Ryan Clark as ex-Steelers S urges fans to cool hype on 2026 QB draft class

Ryan Clark thinks the 2026 quarterback class has been way too overhyped, but someone has some strong words for him.

A day after the top-ranked Texas Longhorns lost 7-14 at the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes behind three turnovers (an interception and two turnovers on downs) from Arch Manning, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety called on fans to stop their support for him and his peers - at least in the short term:

Ryan Clark @Realrclark25 We might want to stop talking about people waiting on this epic 2026 quarterback draft class too!

That drew the ire of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who gave a reminder that FBS was basically the NFL's "junior division":

Dez Bryant @DezBryant You're going to come back and eat these words…Don't straddle the line..say it with your chest…You..myself..and many people who have played this game at a high level understand that development has to take its place…Arch literally plays in the junior division of the NFL. In the

This is not the first time Bryant had come to Manning's defense. Right after the Longhorns' loss, he sounded off on a "crazy" fan and assured that the mistakes would become less common with the passing of time.

Ryan Clark recalls Aaron Rodgers ignoring him during Steelers visit

Back to the subject of the NFL, Ryan Clark's Steelers tenure brought him a Super Bowl win in 2008 and a Pro Bowl appearance in 2011. However, if he is to be asked, the longest-lasting memory of his career will be losing Super Bowl XLV. There, Aaron Rodgers beat him, finding Greg Jennings in the slot for a touchdown.

The future multiple-time MVP would not make it back to the game as a Packer after that, being stopped in the NFC Champions Game at the latest, which happened four times. For 2025, after a disastrous two-year stint with the New York Jets marred by an Achilles tear and subsequent poor play, he has taken an ironic route: joining the Steelers.

And on Friday's episode of Dave Dameshek's Football America! podcast, Clark recounted the time he tried to converse with Rodgers during training camp, only to be snubbed (from 28:28 in the video below):

“When we were pulling up to campus, he was talking to (offensive coordinator) Arthur Smith when we were going up the hill. For me, if I truly don’t have an issue with you, I’m going to speak to you. I’m going to say hello. It’s rude not to, in my opinion.

“I talked to some of the guys I see coming from the special teams meeting. I roll the window down and I say, ‘What’s up guys.’ Arthur Smith kind of speaks. Aaron Rodgers looks at me and he doesn’t say anything.”

The Steelers open their season on September 7 at the New York Jets. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.

