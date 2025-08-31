  • home icon
  • "Going to come back & eat these words" - Dez Bryant lashes out at Ryan Clark as ex-Steelers S urges fans to cool hype on 2026 QB draft class

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 01, 2025 00:02 GMT
Dez Bryant, Ryan Clark argue over performances of Arch Manning, 2026 QB class - via Getty/CMS
Ryan Clark thinks the 2026 quarterback class has been way too overhyped, but someone has some strong words for him.

A day after the top-ranked Texas Longhorns lost 7-14 at the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes behind three turnovers (an interception and two turnovers on downs) from Arch Manning, the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety called on fans to stop their support for him and his peers - at least in the short term:

That drew the ire of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, who gave a reminder that FBS was basically the NFL's "junior division":

This is not the first time Bryant had come to Manning's defense. Right after the Longhorns' loss, he sounded off on a "crazy" fan and assured that the mistakes would become less common with the passing of time.

Ryan Clark recalls Aaron Rodgers ignoring him during Steelers visit

Back to the subject of the NFL, Ryan Clark's Steelers tenure brought him a Super Bowl win in 2008 and a Pro Bowl appearance in 2011. However, if he is to be asked, the longest-lasting memory of his career will be losing Super Bowl XLV. There, Aaron Rodgers beat him, finding Greg Jennings in the slot for a touchdown.

The future multiple-time MVP would not make it back to the game as a Packer after that, being stopped in the NFC Champions Game at the latest, which happened four times. For 2025, after a disastrous two-year stint with the New York Jets marred by an Achilles tear and subsequent poor play, he has taken an ironic route: joining the Steelers.

And on Friday's episode of Dave Dameshek's Football America! podcast, Clark recounted the time he tried to converse with Rodgers during training camp, only to be snubbed (from 28:28 in the video below):

“When we were pulling up to campus, he was talking to (offensive coordinator) Arthur Smith when we were going up the hill. For me, if I truly don’t have an issue with you, I’m going to speak to you. I’m going to say hello. It’s rude not to, in my opinion.
“I talked to some of the guys I see coming from the special teams meeting. I roll the window down and I say, ‘What’s up guys.’ Arthur Smith kind of speaks. Aaron Rodgers looks at me and he doesn’t say anything.”
The Steelers open their season on September 7 at the New York Jets. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

