  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dez Bryant makes feelings known as Maxx Crosby gets linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline

Dez Bryant makes feelings known as Maxx Crosby gets linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 22, 2025 00:56 GMT
Dez Bryant reacts to trade rumors surrounding Maxx Crosby - via Getty/CMS
Dez Bryant reacts to trade rumors surrounding Maxx Crosby - via Getty/CMS

Maxx Crosby has been one of the best edge rushers in recent NFL memory, but his Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders have been mostly mediocre during his tenure there. Now, he could be heading to a marquee franchise, and at least one person is excited.

Ad

On Tuesday, Trey Wingo reported that the Dallas Cowboys had inquired about the availability of the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, in the hopes that he would bolster a unit that has been badly feeling the effects of Micah Parsons' absence. Dez Bryant immediately subscribed to this notion, writing on his social media:

"I can't wait until I get my (Cowboys) (Crosby) jersey"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Other insiders, however, have refuted Wingo's claims, with 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus saying in particular:

"On the Cowboys' end of it, this appears to be news to them. ... I think they're interested in trade opportunities. But right now, I think (Wingo) is reporting this from the Raiders' end of things."
Ad

What trading for Maxx Crosby would entail for Cowboys, according to insider

Should Jerry Jones get his wish and bring in Maxx Crosby, what would it mean for the Cowboys?

Sports Illustrated's Matt Galatzan believes such a deal will be a "home run" that will reignite confidence in the franchise's contendership. Meanwhile, for the Raiders, he foresees them receiving at least three draft picks - a first-rounder in 2026 and two post-first-rounders in 2027:

Ad
"In that scenario, Dallas still comes out on top, with an additional first-round pick left over from the Micah Parsons trade, and keeps their draft capital otherwise relatively intact, allowing it to continue to build for the future."

But draft considerations would not be the only implications made in the trade.

During the offseason, the Raiders gave Crosby a three-year, $106.5-million extension - the largest non-QB contract in the league at the time. The Cowboys themselves are already beholden to monstrous deals with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and adding another hundred-million-dollar player could severely impact their ability to retain other key contributors like George Pickens and Trevon Diggs:

Ad
"They could restructure Crosby (like they have done with other players so many times before by converting salary into bonus earnings), extend Pickens this offseason or franchise him, or trade off other assets like (Trevon) Diggs."

The deadline for all trades is November 4.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications