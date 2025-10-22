Dez Bryant makes feelings known as Maxx Crosby gets linked to Cowboys ahead of trade deadline

Maxx Crosby has been one of the best edge rushers in recent NFL memory, but his Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders have been mostly mediocre during his tenure there. Now, he could be heading to a marquee franchise, and at least one person is excited.

Ad

On Tuesday, Trey Wingo reported that the Dallas Cowboys had inquired about the availability of the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, in the hopes that he would bolster a unit that has been badly feeling the effects of Micah Parsons' absence. Dez Bryant immediately subscribed to this notion, writing on his social media:

"I can't wait until I get my (Cowboys) (Crosby) jersey"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dez Bryant @DezBryant I can’t wait until I get my @dallascowboys @CrosbyMaxx jersey 👀

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Other insiders, however, have refuted Wingo's claims, with 105.3 The Fan's Bryan Broaddus saying in particular:

"On the Cowboys' end of it, this appears to be news to them. ... I think they're interested in trade opportunities. But right now, I think (Wingo) is reporting this from the Raiders' end of things."

105.3 The FAN @1053thefan .@BryanBroaddus on report #DallasCowboys 'made inquiries' to LV about Maxx Crosby: "On the Cowboys' end of it, this appears to be news to them. ... I think they're interested in trade opportunities. But right now, I think @wingoz is reporting this from the Raiders end of things"

Ad

What trading for Maxx Crosby would entail for Cowboys, according to insider

Should Jerry Jones get his wish and bring in Maxx Crosby, what would it mean for the Cowboys?

Sports Illustrated's Matt Galatzan believes such a deal will be a "home run" that will reignite confidence in the franchise's contendership. Meanwhile, for the Raiders, he foresees them receiving at least three draft picks - a first-rounder in 2026 and two post-first-rounders in 2027:

Ad

"In that scenario, Dallas still comes out on top, with an additional first-round pick left over from the Micah Parsons trade, and keeps their draft capital otherwise relatively intact, allowing it to continue to build for the future."

But draft considerations would not be the only implications made in the trade.

During the offseason, the Raiders gave Crosby a three-year, $106.5-million extension - the largest non-QB contract in the league at the time. The Cowboys themselves are already beholden to monstrous deals with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and adding another hundred-million-dollar player could severely impact their ability to retain other key contributors like George Pickens and Trevon Diggs:

Ad

"They could restructure Crosby (like they have done with other players so many times before by converting salary into bonus earnings), extend Pickens this offseason or franchise him, or trade off other assets like (Trevon) Diggs."

The deadline for all trades is November 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.