Dez Bryant sends 3-word message as Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer makes special request to teams' all-time greats

Brian Schottenheimer wants to embrace legacy to motivate the Dallas Cowboys. The former offensive coordinator was promoted as the team's coach in January. Schottenheimer's special request has gotten the attention of one of the Cowboys' legends: Dez Bryant.

He requested Dallas legends to wear their Super Bowl rings whenever they are in the Cowboys' facility, as it would inspire the team to do better.

“I think the more those guys are around, the more we see their Super Bowl rings, which they wear very proudly, I think that’s great for our guys because that’s why we do it," Schottenheimer said on Thursday, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "We don’t hide from that.”

Agreeing with the coach, Bryant said that he respects his statement.

"I respect this!" Bryant tweeted.

How was Dez Bryant's stint with the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys selected Dez Bryant in the first round at No. 24 in 2010. He spent eight years with the team.

While the former Oklahoma State star wide receiver never won a Super Bowl, he had his fair share of success with the Cowboys. He is a former three-time Pro Bowler, and earned an All-Pro honor in 2014.

During his tenure in Dallas from 2010-2017, Bryant set the record for the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history with 73, passing Bob Hayes (71) and Michael Irvin (65). Bryant also accumulated 7,459 receiving yards, along with 531 receptions.

After eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant signed a deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2018. However, two days after putting pen to paper, he suffered a season-ending injury. In 2020, he joined the Baltimore Ravens but soon hung up his helmet for good.

Bryant finished his career with 537 receptions for 7,506 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns. He played 119 games, including 99 starts.

