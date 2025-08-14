Dez Bryant sparks unretirement buzz after bold take on DK Metcalf

Dez Bryant has his sights on DK Metcalf and he isn’t talking about fantasy football.

Ad

Bryant last appeared in the NFL in 2020. Metcalf enters his first season in Pittsburgh after five years with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I want to work with DK Metcalf ... he has another level to him that I want to see him unlock," Bryant wrote on X on Thursday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dez Bryant @DezBryant I want to work with DK Metcalf..he has another level to him that I want to see him unlock…

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

DK Metcalf emerged as one of the most physically dominant receivers and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards multiple times in Seattle.

The timing of Bryant's post concides with Pittsburgh’s preseason preparations. This sparks speculation about whether he envisions a coaching role, a mentorship position or return to the game.

Bryant’s offer to help Metcalf comes just 10 days after his dust-up with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The former receiver took issue with Jones referencing him in comments about current linebacker Micah Parsons’ contract situation. Bryant fired back on social media. He said he could share details about the perceived unfair treatment he experienced during his negotiations in 2015.

Ad

At the time, Roc Nation Sports, Bryant’s representation, brokered a five-year, $70 million deal with Dallas. That was the second-largest contract ever for a wide receiver. The partnership ended in 2018 when the Cowboys released him.

Caution flags in the fantasy world for DK Metcalf

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

DK Metcalf's arrival is part of the Steelers’ aggressive offseason, which included trades for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith.

Ad

The franchise also added quarterback Aaron Rodgers, hoping the four-time MVP can deliver another playoff run.

That gamble has some analysts split: Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently called Pittsburgh one of the NFL’s most “volatile” teams. He predicted anything from an AFC North title to the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s career.

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report labeled him a “bust to avoid” in fantasy football. He cited Aaron Rodgers’ age, potential decline, and the lack of proven receiving depth around Metcalf.

Without another high-end pass catcher on the roster following the George Pickens trade, opposing defenses are expected to key in on him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.