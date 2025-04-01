Dez Bryant takes issue with Micah Parsons' brother taking sides with Jerry Jones

Former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant seems to have taken issue with Micah Parsons' brother supporting Jerry Jones negotiating directly with the defensive star. A report recently surfaced indicating that Jones has negotiated a deal with Parsons to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Ad

However, the deal was not negotiated with Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, involved. With that being said, Parsons won't sign anything without Mulugheta's approval. Parsons' brother, Terrence, recently took to X to suggest he thinks the negotiations were in good faith.

Dez Bryant, however, disagrees. He offered up the following response to Terrence Parsons on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now TP. Micah arguably has one of the best agents in the game. Micah's love for the Cowboys is leveraged for Jerry to get an extremely reasonable deal to benefit the boys.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The only way I'll accept anything Jerry is preaching is if he guarantees to go get star-studded players so they can have a chance at the big one at the end of the year. If not, he should break the bank and not negotiate what's understood. 31 other teams will be lined up to give him what he wants."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Micah Parsons could be looking at a historic contract extension with Dallas

Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times (Credits: IMAGN)

A report recently surfaced indicating that the deal Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons have agreed to will make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The extension will surpass the annual average salary Browns' Myles Garrett, who hold the record for the highest salary for an NFL defensive player at $40 million.. It will also exceed the annual average of the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase, who is the highest-paid non-quarterback at $40.25 million.

Ad

Dealing directly with players is something the Cowboys have done in the past. Players such as Tony Romo, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jason Witten and Zach Martin have all been involved in similar negotiations with Cowboys brass in the past. Now, Dallas focuses their attention on inking down Parsons, especially after the recent loss of Lawrence from their defensive line. Lawrence signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks during free agency in March.

Micah Parsons is one of the cornerstones of Dallas' defense. He has recorded double-digit sack numbers in each of his first four seasons with the club throughout his impressive young career. It will be interesting to see if Dallas and Parsons can make a contract extension official before the 2025 season kicks off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.